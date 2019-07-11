Our #BollocksToHate campaign is for everyone

One question we have to address as a party, locally and nationally, is how to allow grassroots energy to contribute to coherent and effective campaigns.

Energised by the EU election result, the Islington LibDems are in top form. We did extremely well last May and there is a palpable sense of optimism and determination in the borough. Local activists led by chair Pierre Delarue and deputy chair Katherine Pollard have been holding lots of events, drinks, brainstorms and sessions to discuss next steps. How do we harness this power and start to get on a general election footing?

One of their first ideas was to do something about a series of pernicious stickers that had started to pop up around the borough, North and South, promoting racism and Hate. We spotted them and decided to print up some stickers to stick over them, with the simple message Bollocks to Hate. To be honest they looked very strong…and they covered over the vicious messages others had put there.

It sparked an idea. Why don’t we do an Islington values campaign on Hate…and Pride 2019 would be a perfect place to launch it.

We felt we needed buy-in from HQ, and we got Lord Tim Clement-Jones and Baroness Jane Bonham-Carter on board. They loved the idea and got very enthused over tea at the House of Lords. We showed them some sample graphics and they said go for it. Then we met with LibDem Creatives Charles Brand who advised us on the right imprint for the materials and crucially that we should ask everyone who appeared in the photos to sign consent release forms, giving us permission to use their photos in our campaign online. Lib Dem deputy CEO Emma Cherniavsky gave us her blessing and advised we focus it as an Islington campaign, and if it worked, HQ would consider taking it wider. She agreed this is a values campaign.

As this was Pride weekend in London, we decided in the first instance to focus on LGBTQ+ rights even though Hate and hate crimes are much wider than this. More of that later.

So we printed 4,000 stickers and created two enormous lollipops in the Lib Dem orange. Matthew Trigg, a leading policy exec in Islington and social media expert, designed a catchy graphic in animated bright colours. We did some early test shots with the lollipops and created some other graphics which we then scheduled to appear on Twitter and Instagram from first thing on Saturday morning and then throughout the day. This would give us a backbone of content via HootSuite to keep the message flowing online all day.

We were buoyed when first Vince Cable retweeted #BollocksToHate, then Jo Swinson, then Ed Davey. We hoped to get their endorsement and this put wind in our sails.

Since Saturday, we have posted more than 100 pictures on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The hashtag #BollocksToHate is being picked up by people of all ages, who, like us, feel outraged at prejudice and discrimination. Next up – we are going to produce some short films on other hate crimes. We are looking for people to get involved who will speak in a very intimate way about anti-semitism, islamophobia, homophobia, racism and other forms of hatred. We hope to make these films this summer. They will be very different in tone from the noisy street campaign, but complementary.

And happily, the lollipops are travelling to Bristol Pride this week and hopefully Brighton Pride after that.

This is just the beginning. #BollocksToHate !!!

* James Burstall is CEO of the film and TV production company Argonon and a member of Islington Lib Dems.