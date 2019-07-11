11 July 2019 – today’s press release

Lib Dems: Appoint more female and BAME judges

The Liberal Democrats have called for clear “targets with teeth” for improving judicial diversity, as new figures show that just 7% of court judges are BAME and 32% are women.

The statistics, published today by the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales and the Senior President of Tribunals, show that:

Of the 39 Court of Appeal judges, only 9 (23%) are women and just 2 (6%) are BAME.

Of the 97 High Court judges, only 26 (27%) are women and just 3 (3%) are BAME.

Of all 3,210 court judges, only 1,013 (32%) are women and just 205 (7%) are BAME.

Responding to the figures, Liberal Democrat Justice Spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said: