Amazing Lib Dem GAIN in Bridlington

News to make you smile a lot! Incredible Lib Dem gain in Bridlington North tonight.

Lib Dem Mike Heslop-Mullens 1308

Cons 815

Yorkshire Party 349 Ind 259 UKIP 196 Lab 135 Change from 2 May Lib Dem +43% Cons -44% Lab -25% This is an incredible result in an area that voted very strongly to leave the EU. Hearty congratulations to Mike and the East Riding team.

There was a bit of a Lib Dem surge in the only other council by-election, too.

Whitecross (Herefordshire) result: IOC: 60.7% (+13.0)

LDEM: 28.1% (+10.5)

CON: 11.2% (-3.4) 'It's Our County' HOLD. No UKIP (-20.1) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 11, 2019

Well done to our candidate Tricia Hales and her team from Hereford Lib Dems.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings