Amazing Lib Dem GAIN in Bridlington

News to make you smile a lot! Incredible Lib Dem gain in Bridlington North tonight.
Lib Dem Mike Heslop-Mullens 1308
Cons 815
Yorkshire Party 349
Ind 259
UKIP 196
Lab 135
Change from 2 May
Lib Dem +43%
Cons -44%
Lab -25%
This is an incredible result in an area that voted very strongly to leave the EU.
Hearty congratulations to Mike and the East Riding team.
There was a bit of a Lib Dem surge in the only other council by-election, too.
Whitecross (Herefordshire) result:
IOC: 60.7% (+13.0)
LDEM: 28.1% (+10.5)
CON: 11.2% (-3.4)
'It's Our County' HOLD.
No UKIP (-20.1) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 11, 2019
Well done to our candidate Tricia Hales and her team from Hereford Lib Dems.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Labour and Tory votes both imploding? It must be the sea air!