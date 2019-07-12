Caron Lindsay

Amazing Lib Dem GAIN in Bridlington

By | Fri 12th July 2019 - 12:19 am

News to make you smile a lot! Incredible Lib Dem gain in Bridlington North tonight.

Lib Dem Mike Heslop-Mullens 1308

Cons 815

Yorkshire Party 349

Ind 259

UKIP 196

Lab 135

 

Change from 2 May

Lib Dem +43%

Cons -44%

Lab -25%

This is an incredible result in an area that voted very strongly to leave the EU.

Hearty congratulations to Mike and the East Riding team.

There was a bit of a Lib Dem surge in the only other council by-election, too.

Well done to our candidate Tricia Hales and her team from Hereford Lib Dems.

 

 

