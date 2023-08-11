The Voice

Our candidate announced for the by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West

By | Fri 11th August 2023 - 7:31 pm

There is going to be a Parliamentary by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West following the recall of the SNP MP Margaret Ferrier. You may remember that she was suspended from the House of Commons over a serious breach of Covid regulations in 2020.

It will be a fairly clear fight between SNP and Labour, but as always it is very important that we field a credible candidate. The local party has selected Gloria Adebo, who lives in Rutherglen with her family.

Gloria was originally from Nigeria; she stood as a council candidate for Rutherglen Central and North in 2022 and works as a data analyst with a major financial institution.

We have this quote from her:

I am passionate about giving people right across Rutherglen and Hamilton West the representation they deserve.

For me, putting public service back into the beating heart of our politics is so important, and that is why I am standing as a candidate in this by-election.

The Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election is a real chance for local people to deliver a judgement on the difficulties and disasters we have been landed in by incompetent, populist governments in London and Edinburgh.

It needn’t be like this. And it is the Liberal Democrats who, increasingly, are a growing and dynamic part of an alternative way forward– offering hope in place of despair, founded on a belief in individuals, in the rule of law, in equality of opportunity and the importance of human rights here and across the world.

In this by-election, I will be focussed on the issues that matter to local people. That means bringing down bills for households struggling with the cost of living and ensuring that people can access healthcare close to home and within a reasonable time.

It is time, in particular, for the government to accept Liberal Democrat demands to support people in difficulty with their mortgages, paid for by reversing Conservative tax cuts for banks, to protect families falling into arrears or facing repossession as a result of soaring interest rates.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Joe Bourke
    Peter Martin, the Policy Paper...
  • Paul
    If we can't reform the land market, the housing problem will not resolve. Land tax in some form is likely part of the answer, as has been well argued on this si...
  • Joe Bourke
    Real wages across the UK economy began to fall after the financial crisis and have been pretty stagnant ever since. Today they are about where they were in 2007...
  • Simon McGrath
    Chris - they do. The IFS disagrees https://www.channel4.com/news/factcheck/factcheck-how-much-has-junior-doctors-pay-fallen-and-what-pay-rise-do-they-want...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Joe As you've said yourself: "Residential housing supply has expanded far more in Germany and mortgage credit is more tightly regulated" ...