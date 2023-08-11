Our candidate announced for the by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West

There is going to be a Parliamentary by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West following the recall of the SNP MP Margaret Ferrier. You may remember that she was suspended from the House of Commons over a serious breach of Covid regulations in 2020.
It will be a fairly clear fight between SNP and Labour, but as always it is very important that we field a credible candidate. The local party has selected Gloria Adebo, who lives in Rutherglen with her family.
Gloria was originally from Nigeria; she stood as a council candidate for Rutherglen Central and North in 2022 and works as a data analyst with a major financial institution.
We have this quote from her:
I am passionate about giving people right across Rutherglen and Hamilton West the representation they deserve.
For me, putting public service back into the beating heart of our politics is so important, and that is why I am standing as a candidate in this by-election.
The Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election is a real chance for local people to deliver a judgement on the difficulties and disasters we have been landed in by incompetent, populist governments in London and Edinburgh.
It needn’t be like this. And it is the Liberal Democrats who, increasingly, are a growing and dynamic part of an alternative way forward– offering hope in place of despair, founded on a belief in individuals, in the rule of law, in equality of opportunity and the importance of human rights here and across the world.
In this by-election, I will be focussed on the issues that matter to local people. That means bringing down bills for households struggling with the cost of living and ensuring that people can access healthcare close to home and within a reasonable time.
It is time, in particular, for the government to accept Liberal Democrat demands to support people in difficulty with their mortgages, paid for by reversing Conservative tax cuts for banks, to protect families falling into arrears or facing repossession as a result of soaring interest rates.