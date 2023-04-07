Mary Reid

Our latest Party Political Broadcast

By | Fri 7th April 2023 - 7:48 am

In case you missed it yesterday, here is our latest PPB, supporting the local election campaign:

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Colin Bloodworth
    I am happy to address a few more issues that have been raised as there are clearly many misconceptions. Reciprocal Agreements: In the early 2000s Australia...
  • Joe Bourke
    David Raw, I have not read Michael Kinnear’s book, but all the very serious failings you mention would no doubt be contributing factors to the decision re...
  • Marco
    Good arguments made and I agree in particular with Chris Moore. One thing I would add is why is it a bad thing if water charges have risen by 40%? After all (cl...
  • Simon Pike
    The lack of diversity is often not gender balance, but age. I am a Town Councillor. I have taken early retirement, but I believe that the majority of the other ...
  • Chris Moore
    As you have paid the same national insurance contributions, you should get the same pension. Thie treatment of UK pensioners in the various countries mention...