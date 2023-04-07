Our latest Party Political Broadcast

In case you missed it yesterday, here is our latest PPB, supporting the local election campaign:
Every vote for the Liberal Democrats counts. It's a vote to elect a strong local champion, someone who will fight for your community and your family. pic.twitter.com/uAfnDMxQ8p
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) April 6, 2023
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.