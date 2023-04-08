Observations of an expat: Israel’s political demographics

Supreme Court changes. West Bank settlers. Fighting on Temple Mount and renewed missile exchanges between Israel, Lebanon and Gaza.

They are the result of growing divisions within Israeli society and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is as much a reflection of these realities as he is a driver and exploiter of the splits.

Roughly a quarter of Israel’s 9.2 million Jews are Orthodox. Another quarter regard themselves as Secular. The 50 percent balance are a variety of in-between shades which means a more or less even split between the two sides of the debate.

And it is a debate. A vicious and increasingly divisive one. Virtually everyone is agreed on Israel’s role as the Jewish homeland. A big majority support the 2018 law which defines Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people and were pleased that the Israeli Supreme Court upheld that law with a 10-1 vote.

But there are heated arguments about what should be the values of the state of Israel and how to achieve them.

One big difference is the special treatment handed out to religious Jews. Until 2014 they were exempt from military service– a big deal in a country which prides itself on a semi-professional citizen’s army. In that year the Supreme Court ruled the exemption unconstitutional. They have, however, allowed postponements for the purposes of religious studies. They have also allowed the exemption for Orthodox Jewish women to continue.

Unsurprisingly, secular Jews are angry that they bear the brunt of physically protecting their homeland.

The situation is exacerbated by generous welfare subsidies paid to Orthodox men to allow them full-time study of the Torah. Sixty percent of Orthodox Jewish men live on welfare compared to 10 percent in the population as a whole.

The Supreme Court has come to symbolise not only an independent judiciary but the interests of secular Israel whose values appear to be ignored by increasingly right-wing Netanyahu whose aim is to cling to power by forming increasingly right-wing alliances with Orthodox Jewish parties.

The Orthodox Jews, on the other hand, claim that the court is ignoring “the people’s will”. A case in point involves Aryeh Dei, leader of the far-right Shas Party which is a member of the current Netanyahu-led coalition. Since 1999, Dei has been in and out of prison and parliament as a result of fraud convictions.

This did not, however, stop Netanyahu from bringing Dei into his Cabinet as Interior Minister on the grounds that his party secured 400,000 votes. But it did prompt the Supreme Court to block the appointment. The prime minister, said Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, “was not entitled to ignore Mr Dei’s accumulation of serious corruption offences.”

The row over Dei’s appointment was the impetus for the government’s latest and boldest attempt to curb the independence of the court. It was also the catalyst for hundreds of thousands to take to the streets to protect the judiciary.

Netanyahu has called for a month-long “time out” for tempers to cool and talks to take place. This was an olive branch to secular Israel. To balance it, he appointed another hardliner—Itamar Ben Gvir– Interior Minister with expanded powers over the police.

Ben Gvir is leader of the Jewish Power Party, the direct political descendant of the court-banned Kach Party which advocated the forcible deportation of those considered enemies of the state of Israel. It is Ben Gvir who ordered the police onto Jerusalem’s Temple Mount in the middle of Ramadan, ostensibly to protect Islamic worshippers from Ultra-Orthodox Jews.

The Arab worshippers, however, did not see it that way. They viewed it in the context of Ben Gvir’s chequered past and the constitutional debate. So they attacked the police. The police fought back. The Gaza-based Palestinians fired missiles in support of their beleaguered comrades at the Al Aqsa mosque, as did the Lebanese in the north. Israel fired back….

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopedia of the War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain". He has a weekly podcast, Transatlantic Riff.