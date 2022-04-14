Our nation should hang its head in shame over Rwanda refugee plans

I cannot believe the depths to which our nation has sunk. We have a government led by a liar and by ministers and civil servants being handed out fines for breaking their own laws. We have a government that slaps tax increases on struggling people and refuses to raise benefits to the level people need to survive. Food banks, once few and far between, and now ubiquitous and essential for good health and survival of many families. And we have a government that is planning to fly migrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing.
It is almost impossible to see any humanitarianism in this government’s attitude towards refugees crossing the channel to a country they dream of as a safe haven. Instead of tackling the people smugglers who have been responsible for hundreds of deaths in the same way we tackle terrorists, our government is taking aim at vulnerable people desperate for new lives.
Priti Patel is in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, today to sign the “migration and economic development partnership” this morning. This is low moment for our country that I have always believed had humanity in its national heart.
It is astonishing that this inhumane policy is supported by politicians whose family roots lie outside Britain, Johnson, Sunak and Patel among them. They are as British as all of us but we might have expected that they would have empathy with the plight of migrants.
The announcement, which Boris Johnson will see as a triumph to boost his flagging reputation, has yet to be made. That means that we have yet to see the details but media reports suggest that only men will be sent to Rwanda because they are more likely to be economic migrants. If they are accepted for asylum they will be settled there. Even if they come from Afghanistan or Syria.
A man, woman and child arrive after the perilous journey across the channel in a dinghy. Does the man get sent to Rwanda and his family remain?
Not everyone in this country is friendly to migrants, especially backbench Tory MPs. But no one can fail to notice that the government is welcoming Ukraine refugees – once they get through the red tape – who are mostly white. The government is proposing to export people who are largely non-white. To use a phase that is vogue at the moment – that’s bad optics.
I question whether the government will survive this. It is certainly on a fast track to get a hounding at the May local elections. But it cares more about pleasing the populist right than protecting the vulnerable.
Another day of recess another assault on our British values.
Priti Patel is taking the most cruel measure yet on vulnerable migrants.
Only to appease a loud mouthed right wing group of supporters and to deflect from PM’s rule breaking.
But it’s no way to treat any person.
— Wera Hobhouse MP 🔶 🇺🇦 (@Wera_Hobhouse) April 14, 2022
These dystopian proposals will do nothing to stop dangerous Channel crossings or combat the smuggling and trafficking gangs.
The UK has a proud history of providing sanctuary to those in need. But the Conservatives are slamming the door in their faces.https://t.co/GMU3y0fzXB
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) April 14, 2022
* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.
The traffickers will not care a fig. Their interest is making money.They will lie to the refugees on the situation and the boats will keep on coming .Rwanda ,human rights.suspect. rWe send the people over their,cheap labour for the Govnt will not want them back.It is a sop to the Backbenchers.
Interesting that it comes weeks before an election .Interesting that it comes with all the problems the country is facing,a deflection tactic.
This govnts actions on housing ,lack of, exacerbates the problem for there is not enough of it.Prefabs ,factory built can be such a boon to house people.The refugees and UK nationals would have a house to live in.Work could be provided for there are many vacancies.THAT leads to grateful people and better ‘vibes’ abroad.
The Conservatives (ukipervatives!?) play to the worst of the UK to maintain their flagging support.They are not interested in people and what they can offer.Only the power to stay a valid political party and maintain power
A more humanitarian attitude would bring rewards,most people in the UK care for others (one way or another) our values should not be dismissed by cheap political ploys.
Everyone knows it will not stop the traffickers or those wanting to come. The Royal Navy in charge, well you can appoint a Commander perhaps to head the whole thing but still use the current resources.
How many will actually go to Rwanda, how many Court Cases will there be to prevent it, probably all window dressing but everything will gradually drift (sorry about the pun) away over the coming months.
I know from work of boat people and others off lorries, some only early teens, who have been placed with Foster families by Social Services, attended school and now one at University. Probably be a Tory MP in the future! !!!!!
No need to get excited, the public are not daft, and the prospect of a £10,000 fine for the PM, well………..
On the subject of available accommodation, may I suggest that one of our MPs asks a question along the lines of:
“How much accommodation in terms of bedroom capacity does the MOD have available that has been unused for over six months”?
The truthful answer should indicate a surprisingly material resource that is being allowed to rot. The ones I know about are all in the south of England.