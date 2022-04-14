Our nation should hang its head in shame over Rwanda refugee plans

I cannot believe the depths to which our nation has sunk. We have a government led by a liar and by ministers and civil servants being handed out fines for breaking their own laws. We have a government that slaps tax increases on struggling people and refuses to raise benefits to the level people need to survive. Food banks, once few and far between, and now ubiquitous and essential for good health and survival of many families. And we have a government that is planning to fly migrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing.

It is almost impossible to see any humanitarianism in this government’s attitude towards refugees crossing the channel to a country they dream of as a safe haven. Instead of tackling the people smugglers who have been responsible for hundreds of deaths in the same way we tackle terrorists, our government is taking aim at vulnerable people desperate for new lives.

Priti Patel is in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, today to sign the “migration and economic development partnership” this morning. This is low moment for our country that I have always believed had humanity in its national heart.

It is astonishing that this inhumane policy is supported by politicians whose family roots lie outside Britain, Johnson, Sunak and Patel among them. They are as British as all of us but we might have expected that they would have empathy with the plight of migrants.

The announcement, which Boris Johnson will see as a triumph to boost his flagging reputation, has yet to be made. That means that we have yet to see the details but media reports suggest that only men will be sent to Rwanda because they are more likely to be economic migrants. If they are accepted for asylum they will be settled there. Even if they come from Afghanistan or Syria.

A man, woman and child arrive after the perilous journey across the channel in a dinghy. Does the man get sent to Rwanda and his family remain?

Not everyone in this country is friendly to migrants, especially backbench Tory MPs. But no one can fail to notice that the government is welcoming Ukraine refugees – once they get through the red tape – who are mostly white. The government is proposing to export people who are largely non-white. To use a phase that is vogue at the moment – that’s bad optics.

I question whether the government will survive this. It is certainly on a fast track to get a hounding at the May local elections. But it cares more about pleasing the populist right than protecting the vulnerable.

Another day of recess another assault on our British values. Priti Patel is taking the most cruel measure yet on vulnerable migrants. Only to appease a loud mouthed right wing group of supporters and to deflect from PM’s rule breaking. But it’s no way to treat any person. — Wera Hobhouse MP 🔶 🇺🇦 (@Wera_Hobhouse) April 14, 2022

These dystopian proposals will do nothing to stop dangerous Channel crossings or combat the smuggling and trafficking gangs. The UK has a proud history of providing sanctuary to those in need. But the Conservatives are slamming the door in their faces.https://t.co/GMU3y0fzXB — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) April 14, 2022

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.