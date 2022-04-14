Priti Patel’s new asylum strategy – wrong in every sense

The announcement that the Home Secretary has finalised an “economic development and migration agreement” with Rwanda, whilst not necessarily a surprise, is a reminder that Government policy is now to make the seeking of asylum in the United Kingdom as difficult and unpleasant as possible, regardless of the cost.

The idea is that asylum seekers will be initially processed at a base in the United Kingdom, before being flown to Rwanda and “warehoused” there whilst their application is considered. That is, perhaps not everybody, as The Times is suggesting that only male asylum seekers would be sent. But the devil is not in the details.

There is a precedent for such treatment – the Australian Government took a similar approach, offshoring asylum processing to Nauru and Christmas Island. It was a disaster, with horror stories of abuse, suicide and, at the end of it all, most applicants were approved. The cost? £5,277… per day.

So, such a proposal doesn’t make financial sense. But it would be lazy to simply throw one’s hands up at the cost, we also need to look at the other impacts.

We already know that the Home Office isn’t fit for purpose. There were, in August, more than 70,000 asylum applications awaiting a decision and, unless someone is going to do something to address both staffing levels and a culture which appears hostile to foreigners, that isn’t going to change soon. That implies that, potentially, many thousands of people are going to end up in camps both far away from home and from the place they hope to be safe in. They’re also going to be there for some time, given that you would hardly fly someone five thousand miles if you think that their application is going to be quick to decide.

And, applicants have the right to appeal if their initial application is refused. Are they going to be able to do so in person, and are they going to have access to legal support? Given that, according to Asylum Justice, a Welsh group which supports asylum seekers, 37% of appeals are successful (Asylum Justice’s legal team were achieving a 70% success rate as of 2019), that’s far from a negligible prospect. The Shamima Begum case demonstrated how the courts perceive the rights of applicants to a fair hearing, and it seems unlikely that the Home Office would do much to support asylum seekers and their advisors in their efforts to gather evidence to help them make their case.

Whilst asylum seekers are in Rwanda, under whose supervision will they be? It would be naive to suggest that they are well cared for on British soil – there have been too many scandals for anyone to believe that – at least wrongdoing can be held accountable and judged. Under whose jurisdiction will these camps be, who would monitor them to ensure decent treatment for those held?

And, if an applicant is rejected, what happens to them? Will they be returned to their country of origin or just turned loose to make their own way? Without documents, and some asylum seekers either don’t have any or are forced to part with them en route, what do they do?

And, as David Davis noted, if we really wanted to address the question of onshore processing of asylum seekers, the easiest way to do so would be to introduce legal routes to seek asylum en route. As he put it;

Creating new legal and safe routes would be a constructive rather than destructive deterrent. It would give people a chance to make their case and to think again about crossing the Channel. It would send the message that Britain is firm and fair, realistic and compassionate.

This is an ill-thought out, potentially cruel and morally bankrupt way in which to reduce our obligations to the most desperate people. But then, this is hardly a Government with a credit in its moral bank account…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Day Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and a member of the Party’s Federal International Relations Committee.