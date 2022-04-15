By-election round-up – terrific Lib Dem gains

Three excellent results for us today.
Surrey Heath
Huge congratulations to Liz Noble for a stonking win, in Michael Gove’s constituency.
Bisley and West End (Surrey Heath) council by-election result:
LDEM: 66.0% (+48.8)
CON: 34.0% (-0.8)
No Ind (-31.8), UKIP (-9.3) and Lab (-6.9) as prev.
Votes cast: 1,948
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
— Britain Elects (@BritainElects) April 14, 2022
Maldon
And another superb result for us in a Tory area. Congratulations to Paula Spenceley.
The previous Independent councillor was disqualified because of his behaviour.
Heybridge West (Maldon) council by-election result:
LDEM: 44.8% (+44.8)
CON: 18.4% (-21.2)
IND (Burwood): 16.0% (+16.0)
IND (Perry): 12.4% (+12.4)
LAB: 8.4% (+8.4)
No other Ind(s) (-60.4) as prev.
Votes cast: 581
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Independent.
— Britain Elects (@BritainElects) April 14, 2022
Hatfield
We also took a seat from Labour in Briars ward on Hatfield Town Council.
Congratulations to Helena Goldwater!
Tewkesbury
A marginal increase for us.
Brockworth East (Tewkesbury) council by-election result:
IND: 69.5% (+69.5)
CON: 15.3% (-0.9)
LDEM: 15.3% (+2.5)
No other Ind(s) (-65.9) and Lab (-5.1) as prev.
Votes cast: 498
Independent GAIN from Independent.
— Britain Elects (@BritainElects) April 14, 2022
Durham
One where we did not stand.
West Auckland (Durham) council by-election result:
LAB: 56.3% (+12.2)
CON: 32.6% (-10.2)
IND: 11.0% (+11.0)
No other Ind (-13.0) as prev.
Votes cast: 1,697
Labour GAIN from Conservative.
— Britain Elects (@BritainElects) April 14, 2022
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.