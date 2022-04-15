Mary Reid

By-election round-up – terrific Lib Dem gains

By | Fri 15th April 2022 - 10:05 am

Three excellent results for us today.

Surrey Heath

Huge congratulations to Liz Noble for a stonking win, in Michael Gove’s constituency.

Maldon

And another superb result for us in a Tory area. Congratulations to Paula Spenceley.

The previous Independent councillor was disqualified because of his behaviour.

Hatfield

We also took a seat from Labour in Briars ward on Hatfield Town Council.

Congratulations to Helena Goldwater!

Tewkesbury

A marginal increase for us.

Durham

One where we did not stand.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

