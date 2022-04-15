By-election round-up – terrific Lib Dem gains

Three excellent results for us today.

Surrey Heath

Huge congratulations to Liz Noble for a stonking win, in Michael Gove’s constituency.

Bisley and West End (Surrey Heath) council by-election result: LDEM: 66.0% (+48.8)

CON: 34.0% (-0.8) No Ind (-31.8), UKIP (-9.3) and Lab (-6.9) as prev. Votes cast: 1,948 Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) April 14, 2022

Maldon

And another superb result for us in a Tory area. Congratulations to Paula Spenceley.

The previous Independent councillor was disqualified because of his behaviour.

Heybridge West (Maldon) council by-election result: LDEM: 44.8% (+44.8)

CON: 18.4% (-21.2)

IND (Burwood): 16.0% (+16.0)

IND (Perry): 12.4% (+12.4)

LAB: 8.4% (+8.4) No other Ind(s) (-60.4) as prev. Votes cast: 581 Liberal Democrat GAIN from Independent. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) April 14, 2022

Hatfield

We also took a seat from Labour in Briars ward on Hatfield Town Council.

Congratulations to Helena Goldwater!

Tewkesbury

A marginal increase for us.

Brockworth East (Tewkesbury) council by-election result: IND: 69.5% (+69.5)

CON: 15.3% (-0.9)

LDEM: 15.3% (+2.5) No other Ind(s) (-65.9) and Lab (-5.1) as prev. Votes cast: 498 Independent GAIN from Independent. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) April 14, 2022

Durham

One where we did not stand.

West Auckland (Durham) council by-election result: LAB: 56.3% (+12.2)

CON: 32.6% (-10.2)

IND: 11.0% (+11.0) No other Ind (-13.0) as prev. Votes cast: 1,697 Labour GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) April 14, 2022

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.