Our planning system is a national embarrassment

Our current government relishes declaring some aspect of the UK’s performance is “world beating”. However, when it comes to housing policy, we are mostly superlative in all the wrong ways.

Between 1970 and 2019, the UK saw the largest increase in the real price of housing of any OECD country. London is perhaps the second most expensive city in the world. “A Review of European Planning Systems” notes that “The UK stands out as a country with very high real rates of growth of house prices and low rates of housebuilding” and infers a link with our usually unpredictable and restrictive planning system.

Not everyone sees it this way. James Jamieson, the chair of the Local Government Association recently told the BBC it was “a myth” that the planning system inhibited homebuilding. He noted that 90% of planning applications are approved and that in the last decade planning permission has been given for over a million homes which never got built.

However, there are good reasons to be sceptical of Cllr Jamieson’s scepticism. Focusing on applications approved or rejected ignores the applications that never get made. Why bother applying to build homes on land that the planning system has already allocated for a non-residential purpose or included in a greenbelt?

Plus, homes being granted planning permission then not being built is not a vindication of our planning system but an illustration of its faults. As Anthony Breach of the Centre for Cities observes: precisely because obtaining planning permission is so costly, difficult and unpredictable, developers have an incentive “to apply for more planning permissions than they can actually use.” This gives them “a safety buffer which they can dip into if one of their applications for planning permission goes pear-shaped” and thereby reduce the risk of their equipment and workforce sitting idle.

This supposition is supported by the finding of a 2014 research paper entitled “the impact of supply constraints on house prices in England” that areas with more restrictive planning policies saw house prices increase faster and new homes get built slower. This result should reassure anyone worried that extra housebuilding will not affect house prices: it can and it does.

The challenge is making that happen. The Government will announce its own proposals this week. However, even if you are sceptical of those, the good news is that precisely because as a country we have so botched planning, there are numerous international models we could adopt that would represent a significant improvement. For example, the Japanese system of ‘flexible zoning’ has delivered enough new housing to keeps rents in Tokyo stable even as the city’s population has risen by 4 million. It also comes closer to a liberal conception of good government. Instead of politicians making often rather arbitrary decisions about individual cases, they are enabled to embody their judgements about a neighbourhood’s needs in principles that can then be consistently and predictably applied across different cases. Liberal Democrats should advocate a similar approach in the UK.

* The author is a Lib Dem member living (and renting) in London. He works in a politically restricted role.