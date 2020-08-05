Our planning system is a national embarrassment

By | Wed 5th August 2020 - 8:55 am

Our current government relishes declaring some aspect of the UK’s performance is “world beating”. However, when it comes to housing policy, we are mostly superlative in all the wrong ways.

Between 1970 and 2019, the UK saw the largest increase in the real price of housing of any OECD country. London is perhaps the second most expensive city in the world. “A Review of European Planning Systems” notes that “The UK stands out as a country with very high real rates of growth of house prices and low rates of housebuilding” and infers a link with our usually unpredictable and restrictive planning system.

Not everyone sees it this way. James Jamieson, the chair of the Local Government Association recently told the BBC it was “a myth” that the planning system inhibited homebuilding. He noted that 90% of planning applications are approved and that in the last decade planning permission has been given for over a million homes which never got built. 

However, there are good reasons to be sceptical of Cllr Jamieson’s scepticism. Focusing on applications approved or rejected ignores the applications that never get made. Why bother applying to build homes on land that the planning system has already allocated for a non-residential purpose or included in a greenbelt?

Plus, homes being granted planning permission then not being built is not a vindication of our planning system but an illustration of its faults. As Anthony Breach of the Centre for Cities observes: precisely because obtaining planning permission is so costly, difficult and unpredictable, developers have an incentive “to apply for more planning permissions than they can actually use.” This gives them “a safety buffer which they can dip into if one of their applications for planning permission goes pear-shaped” and thereby reduce the risk of their equipment and workforce sitting idle.

This supposition is supported by the finding of a 2014 research paper entitled the impact of supply constraints on house prices in England that areas with more restrictive planning policies saw house prices increase faster and new homes get built slower. This result should reassure anyone worried that extra housebuilding will not affect house prices: it can and it does.

The challenge is making that happen. The Government will announce its own proposals this week. However, even if you are sceptical of those, the good news is that precisely because as a country we have so botched planning, there are numerous international models we could adopt that would represent a significant improvement. For example, the Japanese system of ‘flexible zoning’ has delivered enough new housing to keeps rents in Tokyo stable even as the city’s population has risen by 4 million. It also comes closer to a liberal conception of good government. Instead of politicians making often rather arbitrary decisions about individual cases, they are enabled to embody their judgements about a neighbourhood’s needs in principles that can then be consistently and predictably applied across different cases. Liberal Democrats should advocate a similar approach in the UK.

 

* The author is a Lib Dem member living (and renting) in London. He works in a politically restricted role.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Helen Dudden 5th Aug '20 - 10:26am

    In Bath they have built so many student homes it’s incredible.
    I believe in the need to listen on the subject of caring for our world. As traffic flow increases and flights start again.
    Building on floor plains, and lack of housing to suit those without the ability to buy carries on.
    We live on a small island, that’s a thought to remember.
    The planet struggles with our misuse.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 5th Aug - 10:53am
    @ Jayne Mansfield Well, your posts always cheer me up, Jayne, and your latest one hits the bullseye. Good luck with your shielding. Here in...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 5th Aug - 10:41am
    @ Nonconformistradical Yes, indeed, and what is often forgotten is that so called 'independent broadcasting' doesn't come free. The total take in advertising revenue from...
  • User AvatarIan Sanderson (RM3) 5th Aug - 10:39am
    We joined the Party because it is the best (but not necessarily a perfect) fit with our individual philosophies. Although the media like to portray...
  • User AvatarHelen Dudden 5th Aug - 10:34am
    A vaccine, is not the magic bullet the government keeps trying to prove. Children are unhappy with the lock down, as one of my granddaughters...
  • User AvatarHelen Dudden 5th Aug - 10:26am
    In Bath they have built so many student homes it's incredible. I believe in the need to listen on the subject of caring for our...
  • User Avatarjayne Mansfield 5th Aug - 10:23am
    @ Max, Seeing Jeremy Hunt's post of his reduced bill on twitter makes me miserable and induces a sense of humour failure. Always polite, the...