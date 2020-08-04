4 August 2020 – today’s press releases

- Government must act to strengthen NHS Test and Trace ahead of new school year
Government must act to strengthen NHS Test and Trace ahead of new school year
Responding to news that scientists have warned that current testing and contact tracing is inadequate to prevent a second wave of coronavirus when schools in the UK reopen, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran said:
After months being cooped up at home, millions of children are looking forward to getting back to school in September, but safety must remain the top priority.
In the absence of a vaccine, a comprehensive test, trace and isolate system is the only way to keep people safe as we reopen schools. The Government must do everything in its power to strengthen that system if we are to have any hope of a safe start to the new school year.
Equally, the Government need to be honest about the very real risk that, if they do not get the NHS Test and Trace system in order, or in the event that we see a sharp rise in infections, children may have to go back to learning from home. Ministers must put in place safeguards now to ensure children are still able to get their education in this worst case scenario.
Liberal Democrats back calls for Magnitsky-style sanctions against Hong Kong human rights abusers
The All Party Parliamentary Group for Hong Kong has published the findings of its inquiry into violations of human rights and humanitarian principles by the Hong Kong Police Force, including a series of recommendations.
Following the publication of the report Alistair Carmichael, Chair of the APPG for Hong Kong and Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson, said:
The APPG’s first inquiry into the situation in Hong Kong has vital findings that the Government must sit up and listen to.
Among other things, implementing Magnitsky-style sanctions against those who have committed human rights violations in the territory must be an absolute priority.
The Government have kicked the can down the road long enough on this. If they are serious about promoting human rights abroad and about our legal duty to the people of Hong Kong then it is time to act.
Carrie Lam and the Commissioner of Police must be two of the first individuals up for consideration under these sanctions. With the situation in the region still deteriorating there’s no time to lose and no excuse for delay.