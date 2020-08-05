Julian Hawkins

Tax carbon and reduce poverty

By | Wed 5th August 2020 - 11:45 am

The 2019 Autumn Conference approved a generally good Policy Motion F29 Tackling the Climate Emergency, listing actions which reduce UK emissions to net zero within a few decades. It included point 2d – “Greening the taxation system to make the polluters pay and to reward progress towards net zero.”

This appears to be a statement of intent rather than a genuine action point. I believe that we should go further, committing to a carbon tax designed to:

  1. reduce carbon emissions – globally
  2. fight poverty
  3. protect the UK economy against unfair competition from overseas polluters

This might sound a classic trilemma (three mutually incompatible goals), but one policy can deliver all three. Here’s how.

We currently have a mishmash of carbon pricing measures (Climate Change Levy, Fuel Duty, etc.) which affect specific sectors.

  • These only exert downward pressure on fossil fuel consumption in some sectors, and prices are generally too low to drive rapid reductions.
  • They are potentially regressive, impacting the poor more than the rich.
  • They risk carbon leakage – when emission reduction policies in one country lead to increases elsewhere.

The solution is a carbon tax, dividend and border adjustment.

First, a steadily rising universal carbon tax is an efficient way to reduce carbon emissions throughout the economy, using competitive market forces to incentivise producers and consumers to reduce their emissions. It is supported by the OECD, IMF and over 3000 economists, including many Nobel laureates.

Second, we should repay the revenue raised as an equal-per-head “Dividend”, so that the policy is:

  • Revenue neutral
  • a “Progressive” climate solution supporting people on low incomes, instead of Regressive taxation
  • popular, because most families are better off

Carbon tax opponents claim that the burden will fall heavily on the poor. Studies show that repaying the revenue raised equally to all should actually benefit people on low incomes.

The dividend also makes this much easier to sell, politically. One of the best known carbon taxes, in British Columbia, has become relatively popular, because it returns most of the revenue raised to the people.

Third, we need a “border carbon adjustment” – a levy on goods imported from countries without carbon taxes proportional to the carbon emitted in the manufacturing process. This can prevent emissions moving other countries, such as industry moving offshore to avoid tax.

We must reduce the UK’s consumption emissions (which include imports), not just territorial emissions (within the UK’s borders). Also, allowing foreign polluters to profit at our expense causes needless economic damage to the UK, and could be exploited in propaganda by climate change deniers and delayers.

Studies show that such a levy can be compatible with WTO rules if done properly and fairly.

Finally, a full carbon tax is a complement for other measures, not a substitute. For example, F29 includes emergency programmes to reduce carbon emissions from buildings and tackle fuel poverty, and to accelerate the rollout of electric vehicle charging points. Carbon pricing provides an effective financial incentive for major technology changes like these.

And some additional details on carbon taxes, and a number of useful references.

* I has been interested in environmental issues and active with the Lib Dems and predecessors since the 1970's, including a stint as a local councillor from 1990 to 1998. I like to cycle regularly and look forward to enjoying more of the British countryside - when ever I can find the time

