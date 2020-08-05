Michael Bukola

Thank Goodness! The Real McCoy back – and I’m not talking about the Crisps!

By | Wed 5th August 2020 - 2:30 pm

I have never agreed with the debate around TV censorship, these past few weeks with the broadcasters initially pulling and then u-turning on a string of British comedy programs previously deemed offensive.

Many of you would have noticed the return of the 1990s TV Series “The Real McCoy” which was mysteriously “lost” and then subsequently “found” now being shown on BBC iPlayer. The show is a satirical take on Black British culture and the lived experiences of the children of the Windrush generation.

The BBC joined other media outlets in removing content found to be racially insensitive in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, with ‘Little Britain’ removed from iPlayer due to its portrayal of minority characters.

A 1975 episode of Fawlty Towers was also temporarily removed by BBC subsidiary UKTV for racist language, and The League of Gentlemen was taken down by Netflix over concerns about a character in blackface make-up.
As someone who grew up in 1970s Britain, watching programmes like “The Black and White Minstrel Show”, “Till Death Us Do Part” with the infamous “Alf Garnett” character; and others like ‘Love Thy Neighbour’, ‘Mind Your Language’, and “Rising Damp”, I struggle to see what this memory-holing problematic culture demonstrates other than our inability to deal with own uncomfortable past.

Liberalism and free speech should be able to accommodate the things we do not agree with, resisting the temptation of subscribing to “cancel culture” as we risked being caricatured as ‘woke’ or even ‘Orwellian’.
I believe these recent steps taken to censor programmes following Black Lives Matter campaigning, should be shown to reflect outdated attitudes to race found in older TV shows and should be aired and understood in that context.

I think all this speaks to a broader problem of mismanagement of the debate around race and racism, particularly amongst those who rarely experience racism themselves, but who dominate the chattering classes on the subject.

* Michael Bukola is a London Assembly List Candidate and former Lib Dem councillor in Southwark

One Comment

  • David Evans 5th Aug '20 - 2:56pm

    One of the most considered and insightful articles I have seen in a long time. Thank you Michael for reminding us that Liberals should not support running away from or hiding problems, but should face up to them.

    We have spent too much time persuading ourselves that hurting the feelings of other people is a sin. Liberals who don’t regularly hurt the feelings of Conservatives and Socialists aren’t doing their job right.

    All the best in Southwark and in the Assembly elections.

