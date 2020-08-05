Liberal Democrats and Socialists: can we form a progressive alliance?

Last Thursday Clive Lewis a Labour MP was the first non-Liberal Democrat to give the Social Liberal Forum’s Beveridge lecture (you can access it HERE ) entitled ’21st-century progressive alliances & political re-alignment’. Clive Lewis called for ‘a progressive alliance of the mind’, involving individuals, campaigns and movements. After outlining the great challenges facing us all today, he said that there is a crisis of democracy in our country, with people turning to the wrong solutions such as Brexit and populism.

“Liberalism”, Clive continued, “is a powerful political philosophy with important things to say about individual freedom, democratic politics and the market economy and about how these interact” (time stamp in the video: 23.18). But he said that much conservative and liberal propaganda claims socialists want to snuff out the freedom of selfish individualism and mould it into a perfect collective (27.59), as a kind of Socialist ‘Borg’ (antagonists of Star Trek) wanting to assimilate liberalism. He said this was not true as “Most Socialists want to find ways of allowing more people to benefit from and have a say in the management of the co-operative processes in which they are already engaged in almost every aspect of their lives. That sounds remarkably like freedom and equality to me” (28.38).

He said, “It is the Neo-liberals who are the Borg”. “Neo-liberalism puts the market economy above everything else, including individual freedom and democratic politics. Neo-liberalism urges freedom and democracy only if they support the market economy, and if they don’t, then, it will use the state to curtail both.”

His outlook did not appear optimistic. He said, “Enlightenment Europe with all its notions of reason, rationalism and progress had embarked on a programme of genocide, slavery and brutal empire” (31.04). Yet the philosophies of both Socialism and Liberalism were based on Enlightenment thinking. The philosopher’s defined modern humanity in the context of western Christian thought had little idea of how most humans lived and saw them as inferior. He continued, “How else do we explain the fine words of the US constitution that ‘all men are created equal’ but then watched the growth of African slavery and genocide of American indigenous peoples?” (32.51). Nowadays, with regard to the climate-change crisis, we still think in a colonial manner, not considering where the natural resources are coming from and the effects of getting them on the native populations. “Even Beveridge’s welfare state and the NHS, the core of Socialists’ and Liberals’ pride, was only achieved because of the vast wealth and resources taken from the Empire” (34.44).

He drew some comfort from people having realised in the COVID crisis that lives did come before profit. He said he wanted to end his lecture talking about the politics of hope, making “An appeal to the shared tradition of the social liberal and the socialist who work alongside each other and builds the welfare state, to the common values embedded in our collective institutions, most obviously the NHS, to our principled commitment to defending the human rights of all” (43.05). There must be “a radical commitment to freedom and equality for all” (43.26).

In a further article, we will consider Clive’s lecture in the context of Liberal Democrat history and our present moves to build on the Beveridge legacy.

The authors of this article are: Michael Berwick-Gooding and Katharine Pindar

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.