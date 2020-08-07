Building a progressive alliance on the basis of the past, and now looking to the future

Clive Lewis, the Labour MP giving the Beveridge lecture to Liberal Democrats last week, admitted that some of his party believe that ‘labourism’ is the only progressive future. Certainly Lib Dems have to accept that Socialists who believe that Liberals will always defend capitalism against the workers will never accept us as a progressive party, and will consider any alliance as a mere tactical ploy. In a mirror image, there are plenty of Liberals who believe that Labour cannot shake off its Far-Left inheritance and will always aim for state control and management, with the soaking of the rich to enforce greater equality.

Yet if a majority of both our parties can focus on policies of social justice, full employment and moderate redistribution within the new challenge of climate change, we can surely begin to work together in more ways than is already happening in the All-Party Parliamentary Groups.

There is, as Clive Lewis said, a “shared tradition of the social liberal and the socialist”, based on “our common values embedded in our collective institutions… (and) our principled commitment to defend the human rights of all.”

For Liberal Democrats, the Thornhill General Election review instructed us that “we must reconnect with the electorate as a whole. We must give a fresh distinctive vision of a liberal Britain in the 21st century with policies that resonate with – and are relevant to – ordinary people.” Indeed, it must be the first requirement for both parties, to discover and strive to meet the needs of the electorate, among which measures of social justice and provision of jobs with fair pay will surely rank high.

In 1906-16 the Liberal Party was the major party reforming societal institutions to increase social justice, with contributory insurance for workers and the first old-age pensions.

In 1946 -51 it was the Labour Party who led – by following the Liberal thinking provided by the Report William Beveridge wrote during the Second World War. The settlement which addressed the major social evils identified by Beveridge was known as the social contract, about which the UN Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights, Philip Alston, wrote in his Statement of November 2018, “Key elements of the post-war Beveridge social contract are being overturned.” He was referring to the austerity programme followed by Governments in the last ten years, and the fall into poverty of more than 14 million people in this country.

Liberal Democrats could now lead the way for progressives in the Labour Party by demanding that the social contract be renewed, following both the mood of the country for beneficial change and the absolute need that the modern ills of today which are worsening through the health crisis be tackled now.

The modern social contract to deal with the equivalents of the five giant evils Beveridge demanded be tackled must focus on the relief of poverty, better health and social care, better education and skills training, homes for all, and a return to full employment. This focus for action, campaigning to meet the real needs of our country today, is one on which both Liberals and Socialists can surely agree.

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level. Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.