It’s over, finished, done, our membership of the EU has ceased to be. This is very sad for our wonderful team of MEPs and their staff, it’s heart-breaking for those who support the idea of ever closer union, and very worrying for anyone concerned that the uncertainties of the future are going to harm our country, economy and standing in the world.

Dwelling on what might have been has become something of a preoccupation for many Liberal Democrats, myself included. I won’t forget where I believe responsibility lies for our and the nation’s current predicament. Sir Nick Clegg and his advisors were directly answerable for losing so many seats in 2015 that handed Cameron a majority that enabled him to hold the EU referendum.

Brexit gives many of us a chance to close one very disappointing and depressing chapter and to open a new, positive one. It is a golden opportunity for all of us to realign both our purpose and our image. If anyone is in any doubt as to why this is necessary just look at where we were before the 2010 General Election and compare to today.

Alongside the loss of thousands of Councillors and political control over billions of pounds of national, regional and local government spending, losing our place as the third party in the Commons cannot be understated. We have not overcome the loss of House privileges, media coverage and money that came with it, and our ability to do so has been hindered by competition from other parties such as the Greens, Ukip/Brexit, and Independents as well as the Nationalists who became the third party in 2015 and have held on to it.

We have been defined by the coalition years and our opposition to Brexit to the exclusion of all else for far too long. The time has come, to coin a previous slogan – to get Liberalism done.

Getting something done is what political movements that are not content with the status quo do. It was a Conservative Party that promised change at the last election, with our party, the supposed vehicle for radical reform, wanting to keep things as they were against the mood of the nation as expressed in a referendum. Since the referendum we have been seen to blame the voters for the result and to compound this by appearing to want to change what they had voted for at the General Election.

No amount of explaining the basics of democracy and how Governments work could trump public perception that we didn’t care about their vote, the one tiny bit of power millions of people can exercise however they wish.

We need to own up to having misdirected tactical voters in 2010 and failed to reward them with a proportional voting system for 2015. We should accept that we failed to correct the misrepresentation of the EU over five decades and were hopeless in the referendum challenging the emotional arguments for Brexit with our over the top projections of Armageddon the day after the vote. Few campaigned using the political and emotional reasons for an ever-closer union with our nearest neighbours. Namely, Peace, Security and Prosperity.

We used to campaign on the issues that most affect peoples’ lives, so long as they were consistent with the values and principles laid down in our constitution – the preamble to which is a wish list of all we need to get Liberalism done.

Our preamble is a most attractive offer for voters across every nation and region with its aim to spread power, save the planet and create prosperity for all. When did you last put that on a piece of paper and stuff it through a letterbox!

New technologies and platforms of communication have not substituted the need for pieces of paper, they have simply added to the number of ways we can and must communicate our message that must recapture what we stand for beyond membership of the EU.

We are always going to support shared sovereignty organisations consistent with our overriding values, but we need political power and influence to put our beliefs into practice and we gain them by campaigning with individuals and communities on the issues that affect their immediate lives.

The last thing the Party needs now is to become the remain or re-join party. Even our preamble recognises we are about a whole lot more than the EU by not even mentioning Europe until the fifth and final paragraph after presenting a host of other priorities that resonate with the every-day lives of the electorate. We have to re-engage with the voters who have deserted us since the coalition and the referendum if we are to get Liberalism done.

* Adrian Sanders is a Focus deliver in Paignton, Devon, and was the MP for Torbay from 1997 to 2015.