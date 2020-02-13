It’s over, finished, done, our membership of the EU has ceased to be. This is very sad for our wonderful team of MEPs and their staff, it’s heart-breaking for those who support the idea of ever closer union, and very worrying for anyone concerned that the uncertainties of the future are going to harm our country, economy and standing in the world.
Dwelling on what might have been has become something of a preoccupation for many Liberal Democrats, myself included. I won’t forget where I believe responsibility lies for our and the nation’s current predicament. Sir Nick Clegg and his advisors were directly answerable for losing so many seats in 2015 that handed Cameron a majority that enabled him to hold the EU referendum.
Brexit gives many of us a chance to close one very disappointing and depressing chapter and to open a new, positive one. It is a golden opportunity for all of us to realign both our purpose and our image. If anyone is in any doubt as to why this is necessary just look at where we were before the 2010 General Election and compare to today.
Alongside the loss of thousands of Councillors and political control over billions of pounds of national, regional and local government spending, losing our place as the third party in the Commons cannot be understated. We have not overcome the loss of House privileges, media coverage and money that came with it, and our ability to do so has been hindered by competition from other parties such as the Greens, Ukip/Brexit, and Independents as well as the Nationalists who became the third party in 2015 and have held on to it.
We have been defined by the coalition years and our opposition to Brexit to the exclusion of all else for far too long. The time has come, to coin a previous slogan – to get Liberalism done.
Getting something done is what political movements that are not content with the status quo do. It was a Conservative Party that promised change at the last election, with our party, the supposed vehicle for radical reform, wanting to keep things as they were against the mood of the nation as expressed in a referendum. Since the referendum we have been seen to blame the voters for the result and to compound this by appearing to want to change what they had voted for at the General Election.
No amount of explaining the basics of democracy and how Governments work could trump public perception that we didn’t care about their vote, the one tiny bit of power millions of people can exercise however they wish.
We need to own up to having misdirected tactical voters in 2010 and failed to reward them with a proportional voting system for 2015. We should accept that we failed to correct the misrepresentation of the EU over five decades and were hopeless in the referendum challenging the emotional arguments for Brexit with our over the top projections of Armageddon the day after the vote. Few campaigned using the political and emotional reasons for an ever-closer union with our nearest neighbours. Namely, Peace, Security and Prosperity.
We used to campaign on the issues that most affect peoples’ lives, so long as they were consistent with the values and principles laid down in our constitution – the preamble to which is a wish list of all we need to get Liberalism done.
Our preamble is a most attractive offer for voters across every nation and region with its aim to spread power, save the planet and create prosperity for all. When did you last put that on a piece of paper and stuff it through a letterbox!
New technologies and platforms of communication have not substituted the need for pieces of paper, they have simply added to the number of ways we can and must communicate our message that must recapture what we stand for beyond membership of the EU.
We are always going to support shared sovereignty organisations consistent with our overriding values, but we need political power and influence to put our beliefs into practice and we gain them by campaigning with individuals and communities on the issues that affect their immediate lives.
The last thing the Party needs now is to become the remain or re-join party. Even our preamble recognises we are about a whole lot more than the EU by not even mentioning Europe until the fifth and final paragraph after presenting a host of other priorities that resonate with the every-day lives of the electorate. We have to re-engage with the voters who have deserted us since the coalition and the referendum if we are to get Liberalism done.
* Adrian Sanders is a Focus deliver in Paignton, Devon, and was the MP for Torbay from 1997 to 2015.
No doubt “Get(ting) Liberalism done” would mean the introduction of PR.
Can I just remind everyone that Ireland has just had an election under PR? The outcome doesn’t look to be at all desirable. LDV seems strangely quiet on the matter. Aren’t you interested in EU countries any longer?
So, how would it work any better if we had PR? Yes the Lib Dems would win more seats but so would right wing parties like Brexit and possibly the EDL. Is this really what we want?
I would prefer that extreme right wing parties didn’t win seats, but not by denying those who support them their voice. It seems extremely unfair that the SNP win seats with least votes per seat, then Tories, Labour, then LibDem, then a long way after that Greens, Brexit, Monster raving loony party, etc. A voting system where the allocation of seats at least roughly matches the national distribution of votes would give a voice to some of those who have felt voiceless.
Calculating for 600 seats in 2019 Tories would have won 258, Labour 190, LD 69, snp16,
Green 17, DUP 5,Sinn Fein 4, Plaid Cymru 3, Alliance 2, SDLP 2.
Still Tories get most of the seats, but instead of a “stonking” majority, they would need a coalition partner for a majority, and notice that Labour +LD is 259.
@Peter Martin
Call me an idealist if you want; but that’s what I have wanted ever since I first dipped my toe into the seething maelstrom of what goes for party politics in this country. As the song goes, “You don’t always get what you want”. My problem living in true blue Lincolnshire for the past forty odd years is that I have NEVER come within 20,000 votes of getting what I want. Mind you, I am in a significant minority here. However, over the country as a whole there are still quite a few people who appear to think like me. Put us together and we make quite a force. Spread us out around the country and our voices are rarely heard when decisions are taken.
Why should you get a government the day after you voted? One of the reasons why the 2010-2015 Coalition struggled, and yet managed to survive a full five years, was because it hurried its negotiations at the start. It’s easy enough to set a % hurdle to prevent the kind of situation we see in Israel’s Knesset. In Germany, unless a candidate is elected directly, a party has to get 5% of the popular vote to get any MPs.
The problem is that most people like a straight choice. Left or right. Black or white. Remain or Leave. Or so we are led to believe. That’s why the Conservative and Labour Parties are such broad churches and swop haggling between parties after an election by the public at large, as in 2010, to haggling amongst factions in the party caucus, where only party members have a say.
The Tory vote share hardly changed between 2017 and 2019 and yet the Tories, on around 42% of the popular vote, got a 40 seat majority last time. Long live FPTP?
ps and that’s why the tories will never agree to PR.
@ Jenny Barnes,
Firstly, there’s no way the SNP would agree to have their share of Scottish votes diluted by votes in the UK as a whole. This is presumably how you calculate they’d go down from 48 seats to 16.
Secondly, you are assuming that everyone would vote the same way under PR. You must know from your own experience that this is unlikely to be the case. You’ll no doubt have been told by many voters that they’d like to vote Lib Dem but are going to vote Labour or Tory to keep the other out! It’s not just Lib Dems who think that way. There are plenty on the far right who think along the same lines.
The Irish election is a great example of how real democracy works, far more people will have representation in their government than will ever be achieved in our FPTP electoral system, it might take little more time to sort out the mechanism of government but so be it! I also have never been represented in Parliament by my chosen candidate even though living in three different constituencies, so therefore many, many years of wasted votes!
@Peter Martin
Let me put it simply. Of course, the Lib Dems, polling in the mid teens on a good day, would never become the majority party under any system you could devise, and rightly so. However, all I would expect, as someone who wishes to vote neither Tory or Labour, would be for the representation of the party for which I actually voted to be proportionate to the number of seats it got in Parliament.
Under most forms of PR, the 2019 GE result would have again produced a Hung Parliament, with the Tories with 77 fewer seats, Labour 10 more, the Greens on 12 and the Lib Dems on 70 seats. Now that’s what I call fair.
In order to get Liberalism done, Adrian, it would help if those in parliament actually knew what Liberalism was. For the last fourteen years I’m not sure that those calling the shots did.
I’m afraid Jenny Barnes is wrong to imply the SNP is ‘a far right’ party and she miscalculates by over half how many seats they would currently get under a PR system. Look up the Holyrood numbers ( elected under PR) to get a more accurate number.