D’Hondt complain afterwards if you d’Hondt understand it…

Not everyone in the country takes a lot of interest in the intricate details of electoral systems, and that probably includes most politicians including the new Chukkers on the block, and almost all the media.

A lot of people know that you can have “first past the post” (FPTP which in practice usually means the candidate who has got closest to the post when the whistle goes) and “proportional representation” which includes all the other systems ever invented. And that’s about it.

The thing is that the way the votes are counted is one of the two things (together with how people vote) that decides who gets elected. Stalin is supposed to have said that what matters is not how people vote but who counts the votes. In the Euro elections, the counting takes place by a system known as d’Hondt after one Victor of that ilk who is (possibly) one of the most famous Belgians to have lived.

FPTP is designed for a binary choice. It works perfectly when there are only two candidates – or in a for-and-against referendum. In elections when there are lots of parties, all standing for different things, it’s hopeless. On the other hand, d’Hondt is designed for just that – it will allocate seats more or less proportionately between lots of parties standing for different things (though it discriminates against the smallest ones). It is useless at making a binary choice.

Yet it has for a long time been as clear as daylight that if we have EU elections next month they will be proxy for a new referendum on the UK’s EU membership. It would work if there were just two parties standing (though I suppose we would have to let the Labour lot in to provide a third choice for the fence-sitters.) In practice, there are going to be more serious contenders than ever. And there is a huge danger that Farage’s Brexit party will sweep up the Leavers and “top the poll” in both votes and seats, while the People’s Voters and Remainers are split umpteen ways.

Why does this matter? It matters because d’Hondt discriminates against small parties – and unlike the 1-2-3 Single Transferable Vote (the dreadfully “un-British” system they will use in Northern Ireland) votes that are cast for small parties that cannot reach the threshold for electing anyone are not transferred to any other party.

I’ve worked out what could happen, on the basis of some of the latest polls and my own guesswork, in the nine English regions used for European Elections. This assumes an overall breakdown of Conservative 17%, Labour 22%, Brexit 28%, UKIP 4%, three main Remain parties 26% in total, Others 3%. I’ve assumed a split amongst the three Remain parties (Liberal Democrat, Change UK and Greens, in no particular order), of 10-9-7. I have assumed the same breakdown in each of the regions. This will clearly not be the case but my aim is to show the effect of the d’Hondt system on the three Remain parties standing separately. I’ve ignored Scotland where the SNP is likely to win perhaps half the seats, and Wales where Plaid Cymru will be standing.

The outcome is Conservative 11 seats, Labour 14, Brexit 17, Remain Parties five, four and one (10 in total). I have to add that I think this is optimistic in at least two or three regions where I guess Brexit will do better and the Remain parties worse.

It now seems to be too late to do anything much about this dreadful prospect, and I fear the Anti-Brexit parties will spend a lot of time and energy knocking each other about in an attempt to prove each one is the “best chance” in that region. Which will just hand the field to Farage who has already won that battle on the pro-Brexit Right. But at least we should all understand the system and how it works if we are going to get anything at all out of it.

Note: A d’Hondt count adds up the votes for each party. At round 1 the party with the most votes gets a seat and their vote is halved at round 2. The party which now has the largest number gets the second seat and their vote is halved for round 3. This continues until the necessary number of seats are filled.

* Lord Tony Greaves is the Liberal Democrats Lords Spokesperson for the North of England.