D’Hondt complain afterwards if you d’Hondt understand it…

Not everyone in the country takes a lot of interest in the intricate details of electoral systems, and that probably includes most politicians including the new Chukkers on the block, and almost all the media.
A lot of people know that you can have “first past the post” (FPTP which in practice usually means the candidate who has got closest to the post when the whistle goes) and “proportional representation” which includes all the other systems ever invented. And that’s about it.
The thing is that the way the votes are counted is one of the two things (together with how people vote) that decides who gets elected. Stalin is supposed to have said that what matters is not how people vote but who counts the votes. In the Euro elections, the counting takes place by a system known as d’Hondt after one Victor of that ilk who is (possibly) one of the most famous Belgians to have lived.
FPTP is designed for a binary choice. It works perfectly when there are only two candidates – or in a for-and-against referendum. In elections when there are lots of parties, all standing for different things, it’s hopeless. On the other hand, d’Hondt is designed for just that – it will allocate seats more or less proportionately between lots of parties standing for different things (though it discriminates against the smallest ones). It is useless at making a binary choice.
Yet it has for a long time been as clear as daylight that if we have EU elections next month they will be proxy for a new referendum on the UK’s EU membership. It would work if there were just two parties standing (though I suppose we would have to let the Labour lot in to provide a third choice for the fence-sitters.) In practice, there are going to be more serious contenders than ever. And there is a huge danger that Farage’s Brexit party will sweep up the Leavers and “top the poll” in both votes and seats, while the People’s Voters and Remainers are split umpteen ways.
Why does this matter? It matters because d’Hondt discriminates against small parties – and unlike the 1-2-3 Single Transferable Vote (the dreadfully “un-British” system they will use in Northern Ireland) votes that are cast for small parties that cannot reach the threshold for electing anyone are not transferred to any other party.
I’ve worked out what could happen, on the basis of some of the latest polls and my own guesswork, in the nine English regions used for European Elections. This assumes an overall breakdown of Conservative 17%, Labour 22%, Brexit 28%, UKIP 4%, three main Remain parties 26% in total, Others 3%. I’ve assumed a split amongst the three Remain parties (Liberal Democrat, Change UK and Greens, in no particular order), of 10-9-7. I have assumed the same breakdown in each of the regions. This will clearly not be the case but my aim is to show the effect of the d’Hondt system on the three Remain parties standing separately. I’ve ignored Scotland where the SNP is likely to win perhaps half the seats, and Wales where Plaid Cymru will be standing.
The outcome is Conservative 11 seats, Labour 14, Brexit 17, Remain Parties five, four and one (10 in total). I have to add that I think this is optimistic in at least two or three regions where I guess Brexit will do better and the Remain parties worse.
It now seems to be too late to do anything much about this dreadful prospect, and I fear the Anti-Brexit parties will spend a lot of time and energy knocking each other about in an attempt to prove each one is the “best chance” in that region. Which will just hand the field to Farage who has already won that battle on the pro-Brexit Right. But at least we should all understand the system and how it works if we are going to get anything at all out of it.
Note: A d’Hondt count adds up the votes for each party. At round 1 the party with the most votes gets a seat and their vote is halved at round 2. The party which now has the largest number gets the second seat and their vote is halved for round 3. This continues until the necessary number of seats are filled.
* Lord Tony Greaves is the Liberal Democrats Lords Spokesperson for the North of England.
The key to our success in the Euros is our success in next week’s locals. In my humble opinion this will bury the TIGgers once and for all. A successful party must have a philosophy, an ideology. Being convinced of you own talents when others are not is neither.
Whose bright idea was it to accept this system?
I may be a bit old fashioned but I want to vote for people not for parties. I am a member of a political party but there are people within it who I would find it very difficult to vote for. Even if I do end up voting for them, I do like the possibility, and should I feel so inclined, of being able to write an indignant letter to them saying that I won’t ever vote for them again.
All I’d get back under this system is a standard letter saying “Thank you but you never voted for me in the first place. You voted for the party”.
It’s really not good enough. Just another reason for wanting out of the EU!
@Peter Martin “It’s really not good enough. Just another reason for wanting out of the EU!”
The electoral system for EU Parliament elections is not “imposed” by the EU, who only require “broad proportionality”. (Ireland, Northern Ireland and Malta use STV, for instance)
As you have been informed before..
@Peter Martin
“Whose bright idea was it to accept this system? ”
Jack Straw it would seem. Quoting from his Wiki article at https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Straw
“As Home Secretary, Straw was also involved in changing the electoral system for the European Parliament elections from plurality to proportional representation. In doing so, he advocated the use of d’Hondt formula as being the one that produces the most proportional outcomes. The d’Hondt formular, however, is less proportional to the Sainte-Laguë formula which was proposed by the Liberal Democrats. Straw later apologised to the House of Commons for his misleading comments,[26] but the d’Hondt formula stayed in place. “
@ Daniel Walker,
I’m happy for you to quote me but I’m not happy for you to misquote. I didn’t actually use the word “impose”. That was your word. So whereas I can put it in quotes you shouldn’t.
But having said all that this crappy system was “imposed” by someone who obviously supports the EU and is keen to find a voting system which meets their criterion of acceptability. TBH I’m not interested in what they think is acceptable and what isn’t.
Just for clarification, the vote is not halved again and again. The factors are half, then third, then quarter, then fifth etc as each party receives another MEP. In the end, the smaller parties will lose out, just as the libdems in 2014, as the greens kept beating them to that last seat. The sole surviving Libdem was in the south east, with 11 seats.
@Peter Martin “I’m happy for you to quote me but I’m not happy for you to misquote”
My intention was not to suggest that you had used the word imposed, but to draw attention to the word – granted, not a good use of quotes. I can completely see how it appeared, so I do apologise.
Having said that, it was imposed by Labour because they don’t like STV (except when they aren’t participants, viz. Northern Ireland)
My point, which I have made before, is that your objections to the D’Hondt system are fair, and I agree with them, but it is within the unilateral gift of the UK Parliament to remove them, so it is incorrect to blame the EU for them.
I thought that Leave voters were supposed to be disunited, voted on everything except membership of the EU and all wanting different things whilst remain voters were all pulling together. It is sort of beginning to look like the opposite might be true
Let’s just assume that there WILL be elections in the U.K. for the European Parliament – still not absolutely certain. It would seem to me that, despite all the Manifesto pledges, they will probably end up as a proxy In/Out Referendum. The difference this time is that the binary choice has morphed into pick and mix.
As Lord Greaves has said, the d’Hondt system makes life very difficult for people who prefer to live their lives in colour rather than black and white. This especially applies for natural Tory and Labour voters, whose parties are still apparently sitting on the fence regarding Brexit; less so for Lib Dems, Greens and, wash my mouth out, Change UK.
The obvious ‘winner’ in these circumstances would seem to be Mr Farage’s Party. Lord Greaves predicts Tory and Labour winning 11 and 14 seats respectively, with Brexit on 17. Now we know that those 17 Brexit seats represent Leave; but what about the others? Surely some of those Tory and Labour seats must include remain voters; but what proportion?
So, if Remain is going to make a decent showing, the answer has got to be, in my humble opinion, for Remain supporters to forsake their traditional party loyalties and vote for one of the overtly Remain parties. But which one? Again, there’s the rub. If ONLY they could have, for this occasion only, agreed a joint list? So, if you want to use this vote as an indication of where public opinion lies, you may be in trouble.
@ Daniel Walker,
Ok thanks. And I do take your point that we could have STV if we wanted to. I also understand that you don’t like FPTP and neither do I. I was in favour of the AV but as the majority wanted FPTP then that’s what I accept we have to use.
But on a wider question. Why do we need a EU Parliament anyway? I’m all for free trade and having harmonious relations with our European neighbours. I’m happy to holiday there and they are more than welcome to visit here. That’s not a problem. But we don’t need all that to sell them Jet engines or Scotch whisky and buy German cars etc from them.
Having an EU Parliament creates all kinds of problems. A relatively minor one is coming up with the clocks. If we want to move our clocks why shouldn’t we? Yes there are arguments either way. We can have that discussion ourselves. We’ve ended up with less autonomy than an Australian State. For instance, no one in the rest of Australia likes the inconvenience of Adelaide having their clocks a half hour different from Melbourne. Brisbane doesn’t move its clocks at all. Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide do have Winter and Summer times. It’s considered a State’s choice.
So if the EU can interfere in this and and claim a majority decision for it in their Parliament, what else will they be interfering with in future?
John Marriot
I think the problem for the joint list idea is that these are small parties with a need t make some sort of electoral impact to hold on to membership and funding. The advantage the Brexit Party has is that it does not need cooperation and is essentially positioned to disappear if it succeeds. It’s a party neutral way of registering a Leave protest vote to a foot dragging parliament. The other parties have greater ambitions and need to survive beyond the EU elections. If the Lib Dems said they were to stand aside for Change UK, then Change UK would be all over the Telly claiming that they were replacing the Lib Dems as the natural third third force in British politics.