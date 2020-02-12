Liberal Democrats – for a better tomorrow

It’s 2020 – a new year, a new decade. Once more, and I know it’s already February, I feel the urge to reflect on the gains and losses of the general election last year and set out why I believe that there has never been a better time to be involved in politics.

I think we can all agree: the general election result was disappointing. There is no way to spin it. We lost the election. We didn’t win the argument, despite the largest national increase in vote share of any party. In Tom Brake, Chuka Umunna, Jane Dodds, Sam Gyimah, Luciana Berger and Jo Swinson, to name a few, we lost some skilled and hardworking local MPs, but that shouldn’t deter us from moving forward and building a liberal movement to tackle the forces of nationalism and populism in this country when Labour fail to rise to the challenge.

There is so much to fight for. Like over 3.6 million people across the country, I chose a more progressive politics, because I believe that in a time where waves of nationalism are engulfing our politics, it is our duty as Liberal Democrats to challenge and hold this Government to account actively. While we may not have many MPs in the Commons, we should set ourselves no limit to what we can achieve when we work together, including with people in other parties with whom we share values.

I am proud that we led the fight against isolationist politics, against poisonous rhetoric underpinned by racism, xenophobia and misogyny, and against those who seek to divide us at every step along the way to building a fairer and more equal society. This country needs the Liberal Democrats, perhaps now more than ever. It requires players, not cheerleaders. This country needs you because of the groundwork and foundation to building a healthy and representative democracy starts with you.

I’m not going to pretend like the next four and a half years are going to be easy, but if ever there was a time to join a political party and fight for liberal values, that time is undoubtedly now. I am confident that the flames of progressive politics have not been extinguished, and that is why I will keep fighting for the country that I know we can be – a country that doesn’t turn its back on helpless child refugees, doesn’t limit the opportunities of future generations to live, work and study abroad and doesn’t turn a blind eye to injustice and inequality in society.

Fellow Liberal Democrats and would-be Liberal Democrats – this is the fight of our lives. This is the fight for the soul of our country. Do we want to look inward, shut ourselves off from the rest of the world and become vulnerable or do we want to work collaboratively with our friends and neighbours, harness the strengths of a diverse society and continue to play a leading role on the world’s stage?

Join us and let’s build a better tomorrow – together!