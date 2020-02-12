Dominic Buxton

Liberal Democrats – for a better tomorrow

By | Wed 12th February 2020 - 6:00 pm

Chuka Umunna Campaign launch

It’s 2020 – a new year, a new decade. Once more, and I know it’s already February, I feel the urge to reflect on the gains and losses of the general election last year and set out why I believe that there has never been a better time to be involved in politics.

I think we can all agree: the general election result was disappointing. There is no way to spin it. We lost the election. We didn’t win the argument, despite the largest national increase in vote share of any party. In Tom Brake, Chuka Umunna, Jane Dodds, Sam Gyimah, Luciana Berger and Jo Swinson, to name a few, we lost some skilled and hardworking local MPs, but that shouldn’t deter us from moving forward and building a liberal movement to tackle the forces of nationalism and populism in this country when Labour fail to rise to the challenge.

There is so much to fight for. Like over 3.6 million people across the country, I chose a more progressive politics, because I believe that in a time where waves of nationalism are engulfing our politics, it is our duty as Liberal Democrats to challenge and hold this Government to account actively. While we may not have many MPs in the Commons, we should set ourselves no limit to what we can achieve when we work together, including with people in other parties with whom we share values.

I am proud that we led the fight against isolationist politics, against poisonous rhetoric underpinned by racism, xenophobia and misogyny, and against those who seek to divide us at every step along the way to building a fairer and more equal society. This country needs the Liberal Democrats, perhaps now more than ever. It requires players, not cheerleaders. This country needs you because of the groundwork and foundation to building a healthy and representative democracy starts with you.

I’m not going to pretend like the next four and a half years are going to be easy, but if ever there was a time to join a political party and fight for liberal values, that time is undoubtedly now. I am confident that the flames of progressive politics have not been extinguished, and that is why I will keep fighting for the country that I know we can be – a country that doesn’t turn its back on helpless child refugees, doesn’t limit the opportunities of future generations to live, work and study abroad and doesn’t turn a blind eye to injustice and inequality in society.

Fellow Liberal Democrats and would-be Liberal Democrats – this is the fight of our lives. This is the fight for the soul of our country. Do we want to look inward, shut ourselves off from the rest of the world and become vulnerable or do we want to work collaboratively with our friends and neighbours, harness the strengths of a diverse society and continue to play a leading role on the world’s stage?

Join us and let’s build a better tomorrow – together!

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Op-eds

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJeff 12th Feb - 7:33pm
    Michael 1 12th Feb '20 - 6:01pm: Just as I accept the sovereign voice of the British people in December’s General Election. It does not...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 12th Feb - 7:30pm
    @ expats It's a lot easier to dismiss progressive and radical policies by using the adjective 'lefty' to describe them rather than by giving a...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 12th Feb - 7:15pm
    The Conservatives are basking in their ge victory at present so things are not normal. This will settle as the realities of Brexit appear. We...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 12th Feb - 7:11pm
    ...continued 6. Full voting rights for EU nationals. Defend free movement as we leave the EU. An immigration system based on compassion and dignity. End...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 12th Feb - 7:10pm
    @Lynne Featherstone - Starmer's pledges: 1. Increase income tax for the top 5% of earners, reverse the Tories' cuts in corporation tax and clamp down...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 12th Feb - 6:03pm
    You are so right Barry.