Let’s become the Party of the Universal Basic Income

September will mark 10 years since I attended my first Liberal Democrat Conference, albeit this year’s Conference being entirely online. Having attended most Federal Conferences over that period I have witnessed numerous debates on topics ranging from public services to constitutional reform and from scrapping Trident to building more houses.

Lately, several of the motions that have come to be debated at Conference have been very uninspiring; all motherhood and apple pie, while not wanting to scare the political horses too much. Can we truly call something a debate if 99% of conference goers are already in favour of it? When we look back at the party’s history, we see moments of great policy radicalism and an unflinching willingness to be the shapers of the big ideas of tomorrow. A liberal party, especially a liberal party with only 11 MPs and currently on single digits in the polls, needs to be bold, radical and imaginative in its policy development.

I was therefore delighted to see that a motion on the Universal Basic Income (UBI) has been chosen to be debated on the evening of Friday 25 September. The Universal Basic Income is the idea that all citizens should have an unconditional guaranteed minimum income. It would enshrine the principle that everyone has the right to own some capital. A UBI would guarantee a social minimum for the poorest members of society and would be the jewel in the crown of the party’s commitment to social justice. I welcome the motion’s commitment to guaranteeing continued additional income support mechanisms for people in receipt of housing and disability support payments. I also welcome a UBI being rolled out on the basis of the best available international evidence.

A Universal Basic Income would deliver essential social protection for those who fall outside traditional realms of employment, such as carers, students, parents with child caring responsibilities, as well as continuing to deliver welfare support for the elderly, the unemployed and people with disabilities. It would also help to raise the income of low-paid workers and those in precarious employment situations. It would help to remedy the injustices faced by the so-called ‘WASPI women’ who have lost out financially as a result of changes to the pension system. Finally, it would give additional financial support for those wanting to pursue a new vocation (such as becoming a musician) or to set up a new business, where there may be a significant period of time before a secure income can be received.

A UBI would produce positive mental health benefits by boosting personal wellbeing and reducing the anxiety that comes from financial insecurity. A factor that has become evident following the COVID-19 outbreak. The recent UBI trial in Finland resulted in its participants seeing improvements to their mental wellbeing. The precarious employment culture of zero hours contracts, structural low pay in some sectors of the economy, and the potential impact of automation, all demonstrate why a UBI is becoming essential for our future socio-economic wellbeing.

Liberals are the setters of political paradigms. Whether it was on free trade, the right to vote, social welfare or the rights of women and LGBT+ people; where liberals lead, others follow. At the height of the Second World War, while the Nazis still occupied most of Europe, Keynes and Beveridge were already beginning to envision what the post-war world would look like. We Liberal Democrats, like Keynes and Beveridge before us, have the potential to set a new progressive political paradigm. Let us embrace their spirit and envision a new consensus for politics post-COVID-19. A UBI would form the heart of just such a new progressive consensus.

Achieving a Universal Basic Income should become the driving mission for our party. Let’s become the party of the Universal Basic Income. Let’s make the UBI an essential part of our party’s identity for voters across Britain. I hope that in future when supporters and party members are asked “why be a Liberal Democrat?” they will answer “to give everyone a Universal Basic Income”.

Fellow Liberal Democrats, this September at our next Federal Conference, let us take the first important step in making our party the party of the Universal Basic Income.

* Paul Hindley is a member of Blackpool and Cleveleys Liberal Democrats as well as being a member of the Social Liberal Forum Council.