The Voice

WATCH: Christine Jardine stand up for immigrants on Channel 4 Political slot

By | Sun 9th August 2020 - 9:03 am

Channel 4 runs a regular political slot and this week it was the turn of our Christine Jardine to highlight an issue close to her heart. Our Home Affairs spokesperson made a passionate case for immigration and why we need to welcome and support immigrants. This was filmed at the height of the pandemic and she did a Zoom interview with a doctor who was working long hours and taking huge risks, yet still faced exorbitant fees and visa stress to be able to work here.

You can catch up with the three minute programme here. 

 

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMartin 9th Aug - 8:41am
    Did the Party's interest in universal basic income lead to the adoption of universal credit in the Coalition? In fact, isn't universal credit a version...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 9th Aug - 8:20am
    David Evans at 7th Aug '20 - 11:14am is right
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 9th Aug - 8:06am
    @ Joe B, "..... job creation is no longer easy" Local councils and other public bodies, such as the NHS, schools, river and canal trusts...
  • User AvatarManfarang 9th Aug - 8:01am
    People who look like me https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2_zaru4cfs
  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 9th Aug - 7:00am
    David Raw, I am surprised that you seem so dismissive of the idea of Universal Basic Income. Yes, it is true that it will be...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 9th Aug - 2:09am
    Peter Martin and Richard Easter, You make a valid point about where those who vote Liberal Democrat will go if there is no Liberal Democrat...