Jonathan Fryer

Multiculturalism on the defensive

By | Thu 6th August 2020 - 10:24 am

Ever since the then Prime Minister David Cameron declared that “multiculturalism has failed” the concept has found itself on the back foot in Western political discourse. This has been a matter of dismay for many – I suspect most – Liberal Democrats, as multiculturalism is part of our DNA. This means not just tolerating but accepting difference, be it about ethnicity, religion, language, ability, sexuality or other forms of collective and personal identity.

Alas, with a few noble exceptions, political leaders on both sides of the Atlantic have tapped into a seam of populist fear or resentment of The Other. This is not just a phenomenon of right-wing extremism, as represented by Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, France’s Marine Le Pen or Brexit’s Man in the Pub, Nigel Farage, all of whom have demonised Muslims and refugees. Listen to Donald Trump’s rambling speeches or read Boris Johnson’s journalism and you soon sense the undercurrent of prejudice and discrimination.

One of the reasons so many LibDems love the European Union is because the EU actively celebrates diversity. The Lisbon Treaty (the nearest to a Constitution that the EU has adopted) specifically declares that the Union respects cultural diversity and national identities. It would be nice to think that all member states treat this pledge equally seriously, and that those who don’t can be nudged back into line. Ideally, as a European Liberal Democrat I would moreover hope this could be a template for the rest of the world to follow.

However, I am enough of a realist to recognise that this is far from the case in 2020. Moreover, core European values, such as a respect for human rights and the Rule of Law, which were placed at the heart of post-War multilateral institutions such as the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, no longer hold sway over much of the planet. Indeed, some totalitarian regimes argue that promoting these values is a form of neo-colonialism.

Multiculturalism is similarly in retreat. Paradoxically, really, when we think how globalised so much of life has become. But in country after country, governments and peoples are stepping back from their multicultural histories and present day realities. I shall cite just two glaring examples. First, China, which under Chairman Mao used to trumpets its “support” for national minorities, but has in fact systematically suppressed them. What has happened in Tibet and in Xinjiang (for a variety of Turkic minorities, not just the Uyghurs) has aptly been criticised as cultural genocide. Liberal Democrats are rightly outraged.

My second example is Turkey. For all its many faults, the Ottoman Empire was a remarkably multicultural entity, with culture-specific laws of personal status to take account of that. When Kemal Atatürk laid the foundations of the modern Turkish Republic, he championed the notion of one nation, one people, one language. Several minorities who had not left (most Greeks) or been killed or driven into exile (Armenians) had their identity effectively denied (the Kurds and Hatay’s Arabs).

At least Atatürk embraced the concept of secularism, which in principle gave a degree of acceptance to the personal nature of faith in a predominantly Muslim society. However, Receb Tayyip Erdoğan has put that process into reverse as he has consolidated his hold on power, to the delight of his more religious supporters. I am sure I was not alone in feeling sadness when the former Orthodox Cathedral and Mosque, Hagia Sophia, which had been a museum since 1934, a vibrant celebration of two great religions and Istanbul’s extraordinary heritage, was reconverted into a mosque last month.

For me, another candle to multiculturalism had been snuffed out. And I fear it will not be the last.

* Jonathan Fryer is Chair of the Federal International Relations Committee.

