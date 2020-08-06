What next?

This has been a difficult year for everybody. We have all been in lockdown, giving us all time to reflect. This process finally enabled me to build up the courage to leave the Labour Party and join the Liberal Democrats.

But why?

Simply as Labour is no longer a party that champions progressive politics. I do believe the Lib Dems have learnt from the coalition – but let’s be real, we are still polling at 6%.

So with all this doom and gloom why join now? Well it’s simple, now more than ever Liberal Democrats have a golden opportunity to rebuild themselves as a real political force within our country and I want to be a part of that.

Let’s look at Scotland, where Scottish Labour are the so called main progressive opposition to the SNP … well, to be frank, they leave a lot to be desired. Scottish progressives who believe in the union deserve an opposition who are actually competent. We as a party need to show that it is us who are proud to be a unionists and ready to oppose the SNP, especially on education where they are slowly destroying it piece by piece, while Labour look like headless chickens. Liberal Democrats need to show competence, unity and fundamentally show that we are leading the way on policy.

Next year we have the local elections. This will be a big test for us as a party and especially for the new leader. One thing we must remember is that being anti Conservative does not mean we are pro Labour, and if we do go into alliance with other parties in local government we do not compromise our basic Liberal Values and beliefs. We must be bold when holding Labour councils to account and ambitious in what we demand for our communities.

Many people will not want to hear this but the “Stop Brexit” message in some communities put people off voting for us more than the coalition in the 2015 election. Rebuilding trust is going to take a lot of work from us as a party, but it simply starts with listening to these communities – not preaching at them. While it is so important that members have a final say on our policies, we must also work with all different types of people from different backgrounds in our policy making.

We also need to acknowledge we are leaving the EU now, like it or not. It is happening, we need to now to become a party with a bold ambitious vision for the country outside the EU – with rejoining not being discussed for a minimum of 10 years. We will need some of the 52% to vote for us if we want any hope of a so-called Lib Dem fight back.

While we do certainly have challenges, we do have a bright future ahead.

We just need to get this right, listen, and involve all different types of people in our movement.

Whoever wins the current leadership election needs our backing and support – let’s learn from the past and move forwards.

* Kieran Dams is a member from Liverpool who hopes to go to uni to study politics.