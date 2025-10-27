Our role is to keep the fire of compassion and decency glowing amid the anger and hate

I listened to a podcast interview with Zack Polanski this week, the News Agents one. I had no preconceived ideas – I’d heard him speak before, but this was my first time listening to an in-depth interview with him as Green Party leader. And I was so impressed as to be worried.

One of the biggest difficulties we have as a party is getting the public to understand what we exist for. First-past-the-post (FPTP) has given us the popular perception of a half-way house between Labour and Conservatives – politically useful but not something I was ever comfortable with. Now that Reform is threatening to smash the main party duopoly, and there are rumblings to the left of Labour, the need for us to present a vision of Liberalism that the electorate can grasp – and identify with if they’re on our wavelength – is paramount.

So to hear Polanski speak like a coherent and credible Liberal was both uplifting and worrying. I know he used to be a Lib Dem, and while he claims to have felt more comfortable with the Greens once he got to know them, he has to say that to have credibility within his new party. So it’s perhaps no surprise that his broad pitch is generally Liberal, and as a very fluent and convincing speaker, much of what he said was music to this Liberal’s ears.

My worry about him was that he might be taking our clothes, but the more I think about this, the less there is to worry about than I first thought.

For a start, he’s still very new in his post, and people are still getting to know him. The questions in interviews will get harder from here on. Secondly, he’s thought of as very ‘left-wing’, which will alienate many people who are attracted to the Lib Dems. I don’t like terms like ‘left’ and ‘right’ anymore, because they’re largely meaningless (you could make a case that Boris Johnson’s government was economically left-wing). But Polanski has a lot of the old left’s views about defence and the role of the state. He sounds very like Corbyn, in fact his impressive start should worry the Corbyn/Sultana ‘will-they won’t-they’ party more than us.

Irrespective of Polanski or any other figure, we Lib Dems do need to ask what our role is now that Reform seem to be taking over from the Tories, and Labour seem less and less progressive. We clearly need to work out a handful of policy objectives for the 2029 general election that define us in the eyes of voters. That should include a new economic model, so we tackle inequality with a mechanism that allows us to show where the money will come from to spend on Liberal projects such as reviving local government, improving education, investing in overseas development (which will reduce demand for immigration in the long run), and spending more on defence (an issue on which Polanski is very vague).

But above all, our broader role should be to hold the space for hope, optimism, compassion, and basic decency amid the current turmoil. We live in a time where echo chambers reinforce prejudices for which there is no justification, where anger rises up at the mention of a scapegoat, where listening to another person’s point of view is uncool or even a sign of weakness. It is a hostile world for many people, the kind of cycle developed nations go through from time to time.

But after winter comes spring, and after spring comes summer. One day there will be an appetite again for basic decency, for meaningful relationships between neighbours, for a non-exploitative relationship with nature, and the return of the ability to disagree without being disagreeable. Liberalism is an optimistic and kind creed. It is up to the Liberals in British politics to keep the fire of decency and compassion glowing, so it never goes out, and its very existence hastens the day when people can trust in each other again rather than blaming others in a blaze of angry oratory.

If we ever get our cherished fair voting system, we will have to work with the likes of Zack Polanski. There will be a lot of shared agenda, but we need to know what we bring to the table, whatever he brings to it.

* Chris Bowers is a two-term district councillor and four-time parliamentary candidate. He writes on cross-party cooperation, was the lead author of the New Liberal Manifesto, and is unofficial coordinator of the Yorkists.