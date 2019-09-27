Merlene Emerson

Out of the haze

By | Fri 27th September 2019 - 2:53 pm

You may have seen images in the news of Indonesia with blood red skies and mired in choking smoke, looking more like Mars than on earth.

Runaway forest fires in Indonesia has been a recurring problem, and the cause of the “haze” in Singapore and Malaysia, depending on which way the wind blows. The fires can rage on for days and weeks in the carbon-rich peat forests, and has so far affected an estimated 69 million people in the region. We can’t even begin to count the cost to the wildlife.

Each day in Singapore we look at the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) to see if it has exceeded safe levels, which is over the 100 mark. If so, to avoid too much outdoor activity.

The Indonesian government has acknowledged that the measures adopted in the wake of the 2015 fires have fallen short. Fines for illegal slash and burn techniques of clearing land have not served as sufficient deterrent for large companies granted commercial concessions over the land. In Singapore it was reported that three of these companies even have offices in Singapore. As far as I am aware, no action has been taken against them to date.

This has led me to think that what we need is more of a concerted effort to work together regionally. There currently exists protocols agreed by the ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations of ten nations) for dealing with exactly such an emergency. Just as environmental standards are set at EU level, problems such as air pollution can be better tackled across borders. Likewise the pursuit of criminals.

Furthermore, given that this has been a recurring problem, energies and assistance need to be directed towards preventative measures, such as in education of local farmers, in building the local infrastructure and effective deterrent through action taken against the culprits. ASEAN needs to lead on championing the rule of law, on good governance, all in the spirit of ASEAN inter-dependency and co-operation.

I was delighted to read about President Widodo’s ambitious project to move the capital, Jakarta (which is sinking by 6-7 inches a year), to a new capital to be built on the island of Borneo near the regional cities of Balikpapan and Samarinda.

Having spent two inspiring weeks earlier this month at the European Parliament in Brussels and Strasbourg, I couldn’t help thinking that this could be an opportunity to construct something significant to house the ASEAN Secretariat currently based in Jakarta.

Imagine bringing together talent from around the region, especially the young, to explore and find joint solutions for the region’s challenges for greater economic growth, to deal with threats to security, and on protection of the environment too.

* Merlene Emerson is is Vice-Chair of the Federal International Relations Committee and an Executive member of LibDems Overseas.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

3 Comments

  • James Pugh 27th Sep '19 - 3:25pm

    I couldn’t quite follow the train of thought of this article. But it included some interesting snippets of information

  • nigel hunter 27th Sep '19 - 4:08pm

    I think it comes from her visit to the Eu Parliament where she cpuld see how it worked and what it discussed.
    The area seems to be following the slash and burn of Bolsanaro with the ‘culprits’ running offices in Singapore. The same problems as Brazil ,wanting to earn a living but also destroying the environment.
    Is it moving the capital ‘out of the way ‘ the idea of solving the problem whilst not realising the extent of the problem.ie not realising the effect on the planet as the peat releases the carbon.
    She could be asking for solutions,or ways to get the young involved in organising a campaign to bring attention to the problem.
    Can she come back to explain.

  • Merlene Emerson 27th Sep '19 - 4:54pm

    The 2 main points I was making were:
    1. regional efforts (eg via the ASEAN) are the best way of tackling regional problems such as air pollution or in the pursuit of criminals across borders; and
    2. the proposed relocation of the capital of Indonesia, Jakarta (which is home to the Secretariat of the ASEAN) may be an opportunity to construct something amazing as the HQ. Nigel is right in that I was very much impressed by what I saw in Brussels and Strasbourg recently.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMerlene Emerson 27th Sep - 4:54pm
    The 2 main points I was making were: 1. regional efforts (eg via the ASEAN) are the best way of tackling regional problems such as...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 27th Sep - 4:28pm
    27th Sep '19 - 3:22pm BUT, she says Sinn Fein will not be taking their seats, so they aspire to remove DUP MPs. What did...
  • User AvatarNigel Jones 27th Sep - 4:27pm
    Charles: if you go to https://www.libdems.org.uk/lifelong-learning, you will get to a page with a link to the full report issued in March his year of...
  • User AvatarRob Cannon 27th Sep - 4:08pm
    "Well there speaks a townie, with little sense of empathy. Rural communities pay more Council Tax for worse services, and have massive housing problems brought...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 27th Sep - 4:08pm
    I think it comes from her visit to the Eu Parliament where she cpuld see how it worked and what it discussed. The area seems...
  • User AvatarDaniel Walker 27th Sep - 3:56pm
    @Charles Rothwell I don't know much about the LD Education Association, but policy papers from the Autumn Conference are all here: https://www.libdems.org.uk/policy-papers-autumn-19 The Lifelong Learning...
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall