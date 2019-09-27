Out of the haze

You may have seen images in the news of Indonesia with blood red skies and mired in choking smoke, looking more like Mars than on earth.

Runaway forest fires in Indonesia has been a recurring problem, and the cause of the “haze” in Singapore and Malaysia, depending on which way the wind blows. The fires can rage on for days and weeks in the carbon-rich peat forests, and has so far affected an estimated 69 million people in the region. We can’t even begin to count the cost to the wildlife.

Each day in Singapore we look at the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) to see if it has exceeded safe levels, which is over the 100 mark. If so, to avoid too much outdoor activity.

The Indonesian government has acknowledged that the measures adopted in the wake of the 2015 fires have fallen short. Fines for illegal slash and burn techniques of clearing land have not served as sufficient deterrent for large companies granted commercial concessions over the land. In Singapore it was reported that three of these companies even have offices in Singapore. As far as I am aware, no action has been taken against them to date.

This has led me to think that what we need is more of a concerted effort to work together regionally. There currently exists protocols agreed by the ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations of ten nations) for dealing with exactly such an emergency. Just as environmental standards are set at EU level, problems such as air pollution can be better tackled across borders. Likewise the pursuit of criminals.

Furthermore, given that this has been a recurring problem, energies and assistance need to be directed towards preventative measures, such as in education of local farmers, in building the local infrastructure and effective deterrent through action taken against the culprits. ASEAN needs to lead on championing the rule of law, on good governance, all in the spirit of ASEAN inter-dependency and co-operation.

I was delighted to read about President Widodo’s ambitious project to move the capital, Jakarta (which is sinking by 6-7 inches a year), to a new capital to be built on the island of Borneo near the regional cities of Balikpapan and Samarinda.

Having spent two inspiring weeks earlier this month at the European Parliament in Brussels and Strasbourg, I couldn’t help thinking that this could be an opportunity to construct something significant to house the ASEAN Secretariat currently based in Jakarta.

Imagine bringing together talent from around the region, especially the young, to explore and find joint solutions for the region’s challenges for greater economic growth, to deal with threats to security, and on protection of the environment too.

* Merlene Emerson is is Vice-Chair of the Federal International Relations Committee and an Executive member of LibDems Overseas.