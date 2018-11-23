Paul Walter

Paddy’s blistering tweet about Jacob Rees-Mogg and the ERG

By | Fri 23rd November 2018 - 3:00 pm

It’s not often we feature a single tweet but this classic blast of high octane Paddy deserves its own post!:


* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Barry Lofty 23rd Nov '18 - 4:56pm

    Well said Paddy could not agree more with those comments, hope you are feeling better.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 23rd Nov - 4:52pm
    What should we be doing? To change a culture, to deal with the national malaise pointed out by Philip Alston. to end callous indifference to...
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 23rd Nov - 4:38pm
    There is actually a very simple change to the way planning operates that would go a long way to end the farce it has become....
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 23rd Nov - 4:26pm
    These are shocking figures. It occurs to me that the government’s austerity policies also put pressure on children because so many parents find it difficult...
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 23rd Nov - 4:19pm
    I am not sure that a People's Advocate is the best way forward, but there is no doubt that the present planning system is a...
  • User AvatarP.J. 23rd Nov - 3:50pm
    Funny how all the Brexiteers are all now dropping statements to the effect that they would rather stay in the EU than accept this deal....
  • User AvatarNigel Bliss 23rd Nov - 3:29pm
    When the party moved out of Cowley Street in 2011 it got an extremely good deal. Not only did we avoid a very substantial six-figure...