Paul Walter

Resumed Parliament discusses things that don’t begin with “B”

By | Wed 2nd October 2019 - 10:48 am

The resumption of Parliament has meant that important issues, that would have been sidelined during the ill-fated prorogation, are being discussed.

One subject very dear to Tim Farron’s heart is his private member’s bill, the Access to Radiotherapy Bill, which has been languishing in its first reading stage since December 2017. The resumption of parliament gave him a chance to implore the leader of the House to allow time for its second reading. This Bill is important because it would end the hell of cancer sufferers who have to take 3 hour round trips for radiotherapy day after day, week after week, in places like Tim’s constituency of Westmorland and Lonsdale:


Yesterday Christine Jardine asked the Chancellor of the Exchequer to reconsider lifting the ban on asylum seekers being able to work, so that they can contribute to the UK economy and have “the dignity which they deserve”:

Yesterday, in a 90 minute Westminster Hall debate, Vince Cable called for the end of “weaponising” social care:

We are witnessing a huge amount of unpaid caring as a result of this Conservative Government’s inability to reform and invest in the system of social care. 350,000 people have had to give up jobs due to caring responsibilities for loved ones with dementia.

This is getting worse. With the underpaid, and undervalued labour force struggling more than ever, stricter immigration rules – if they happen – will inflate the 100,000 vacancies we already see in the care workforce.

The issue of care has been politicised and weaponised for long enough. It is time we move forward the only way we can, with cross party consensus.

The Liberal Democrats would seek an immediate cash injection with a penny on income tax to maintain standards of social care, and a longer term cross-party solution for the future of social care.

You can read the full social care debate here.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

