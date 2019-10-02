It’s a question of honour

I have been involved in Liberal and Liberal Democrat politics, mostly as an activist, councillor and parliamentary candidate, since 1964. During that time there have been thirteen different Prime Ministers, none of whom I agreed with politically at all. Until the advent of the current PM, all of them behaved in a civilised fashion and played the game according to the rules.

There was a time when if you broke the law, or lied to parliament, you resigned. How honourable John Profumo now seems, when compared to the present incumbent of 10 Downing Street. Profumo, for those of you too young to remember, was Minister for War (later Governments changed that to Minister of Defence) in the MacMillan Tory Government of 1959-1963. He lied to the Commons about his relationship with a prostitute, Christine Keeler, who was also having sex with a Russian Navel attaché, thought to be a spy. When the facts became known, Profumo resigned both as a minister and as an MP. There was an investigation by Lord Justice Denning into the whole affair, and if you want a clinical dissection of the scandals of the Tory Government, then read the Denning report. This eventually led to the election of a Labour Government in 1964 as people lost all confidence in the Tories after thirteen years. Profumo, on the other hand, went away and built a new life as a tireless worker for charities in the East End for which he was later honoured.

Compare that with the behaviour of the current PM and his government. Profumo was, more or less, a gentleman who fell from grace and accepted the consequences. Johnson is a bounder and a cad who doesn’t accept responsibility for anything. When did a minister last resign accepting responsibility for his/her mistakes?

The sooner this vile and dishonourable man is deposed, the sooner our country can start addressing the real issues that the whole sorry Brexit saga has brought into sharp relief.

The UK is a sorry state indeed, with a press that largely ignores the facts in favour of its prejudices, politicians who largely shirk their responsibilities in favour of soundbites and a governmental system so centralised and uncaring that a huge number of people feel let down and betrayed.

It’s all utterly depressing. I still have some hope that the Lib Dems might be able to start the process of rebuilding our democracy but am not at all sure how we work to give them the chance.

* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently active in the Calderdale Party.