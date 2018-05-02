The Voice

Pauline Pearce: People can still knock on my door if I become Mayor

By | Wed 2nd May 2018 - 10:25 am

Our Pauline Pearce is running an energetic campaign to be Mayor of Hackney.

On Monday night, she appeared at a hustings, outlining her plan to cut knife crime – an evidence based Violence Reduction Unit which has been successful in Scotland. She also emphasised that she really is at the heart of her community. From the Hackney Citizen:

Pauline Pearce, who is also standing in Brownswood ward, said: “I have no mass of qualifications, but what I do have is common sense.

“Everyone out there who knows Pauline knows they can knock on my door. And if I become mayor, nothing will change. That door is still always open.

Pearce, who has put knife crime at the top of her camaign, said: “I’m here because of passion, because I care.

“I have to be here to stand up for those who are disenfranchised and need a chance to have a voice that speaks out for them. So please consider me on the third of May.”

Sal Brinton has been to help her campaign:

And she has a lovely glossy magazine to put out:

 


Good luck to Pauline tomorrow!

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 2nd May - 3:09pm
    Michael BG, I was politely interpreting your question as rhetorical, but here is the short answer: 9 out of 10 UK manufacturing jobs. I won't...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 2nd May - 2:26pm
    I’m afraid that this is what happens when one party has too much power. When I was living in West Germany in the early 1970’s...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 2nd May - 1:59pm
    @ William Fowler I agree UBI would replace the Income Tax Personal Allowance and most likely the National Insurance threshold if set high enough so...
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 2nd May - 1:56pm
    Go for it team Lib Dem Manchester!
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 2nd May - 1:53pm
    @nvelope2003 "The only people I know who support comprehensive schools are well off people who send their own children to fee paying schools." I suspect...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 2nd May - 1:30pm
    @ nvelope2003 I don’t recognise the right of Katharine to close this thread. The idea behind comprehensive schools is a good one (even more so...