Pauline Pearce: People can still knock on my door if I become Mayor

Our Pauline Pearce is running an energetic campaign to be Mayor of Hackney.

On Monday night, she appeared at a hustings, outlining her plan to cut knife crime – an evidence based Violence Reduction Unit which has been successful in Scotland. She also emphasised that she really is at the heart of her community. From the Hackney Citizen:

Pauline Pearce, who is also standing in Brownswood ward, said: “I have no mass of qualifications, but what I do have is common sense. “Everyone out there who knows Pauline knows they can knock on my door. And if I become mayor, nothing will change. That door is still always open. Pearce, who has put knife crime at the top of her camaign, said: “I’m here because of passion, because I care. “I have to be here to stand up for those who are disenfranchised and need a chance to have a voice that speaks out for them. So please consider me on the third of May.”

Sal Brinton has been to help her campaign:

Campaigning in #hackney with the amazing Pauline Pearce @HackneyHeroineP and @LibDems. People kept stopping her – she knows everyone in Dalston! She’s campaigning to get Kingsland Dalston fully accessible. Awful that vast amount spent by TfL but disabled users are ignored again! pic.twitter.com/9VNia42VRD — SalBrinton (@SalBrinton) April 29, 2018

And she has a lovely glossy magazine to put out:





Good luck to Pauline tomorrow!