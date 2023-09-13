Peter Kyle knows fine Labour can’t win in Mid Beds

Labour’s new Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology showed that yesterday on the News Agents that he knows absolutely fine that Labour can’t win Mid Bedfordshire.

He made the bizarre claim, on the News Agents podcast that:

“If our candidate was gay, they’d be doing a family values campaign.”

He said that the we were running a “deeply personal” campaign against the Labour candidate in the by-election.

Labour can’t win there, but they can stop us. Is that really their aim?

Our response was:

People in Mid Bedfordshire are disappointed that Labour have chosen a London councillor as a candidate to represent their rural towns and villages. After Nadine Dorries, people want a local MP, not someone who has been parachuted in.

The Labour candidate resigned as a councillor on Waltham Forest Council last week, having been a Cabinet member there until 3 months ago.

Layla Moran took to Twitter to condemn Kyle’s comments:

Disappointing from @peterkyle. Lib Dems are proud to have brought in equal marriage ten years ago almost to the day and are allies of the whole LGBT+ community. To suggest we would weaponise equality issues is a utterly against our values.

And Tim Farron had news direct from the doorsteps in Mid Bedfordshire:

I was in Mid Beds today to support @EmmaMidBeds. On the doorstep, Labour voters were volunteering to me that they were going to switch to vote for Emma this time because she can beat the Tories and Labour clearly can’t. I’m even more convinced now that we can do this. Of course my take from Mid Beds is partisan, but it’s based on solid evidence. 1) Labour voters are deciding for themselves to vote tactically for us. 2) Disillusioned Conservatives and others in this rural seat are keen to vote for Emma, but would never vote Labour. The Lib Dem by election campaign team know what they’re doing. It’s by far the smarter, bigger and more engaging campaign. 4) Labour won’t win but they probably won’t lose their deposit and they could stop us winning. 5) Lib Dem activists need to go there en masse!

North Shropshire by-election winner Helen Morgan sent an email to party members:

I could barely believe my ears.

We all knew Labour were desperate but now they’re just making things up.

She continued with a call to action:

Let’s be clear. This is nothing more than a desperate smear from a campaign that knows it can’t win. But we cannot afford to be distracted by this. With their attacks on the poor, the persecuted and the disenfranchised, this Tory government is beyond the pale. Our fight is with them. Emma Holland-Lindsay has a track record of beating the Tories in Bedfordshire. As a local councillor, Emma is already hard at work campaigning for more GPs. She holds regular advice surgeries for residents who were ignored for so long under Nadine Dorries. I was elected at a by-election in North Shropshire nearly two years ago. I came from third place to beat the Conservatives. I fight for my community every day. But I only won because Liberal Democrat members from across the country answered our call and came to volunteer in Shropshire in their thousands. We worked harder than we’ve ever worked. We listened to local people. We showed them things could be different – that they didn’t have to put up with being ignored. We gained their trust and we won their support. The people of Mid Bedfordshire deserve nothing less.

Lib Dems have indeed been heading to Mid Beds from all over the country but the team are not known for unambitious work targets so this is another of these times when, if we can, we need to drop everything and go to do our best to elect our 16th MP. You can find out all you need to know about how to help here.

Can I also put a word in for the Maraphones? There are sessions on Zoom om Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons to complete whatever missions the Campaign Team set us. You can also make calls outside those times. Find out more here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings