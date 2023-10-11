Phoebe Winch 1931-2023

There may be some LDV readers with elephantine memories who can recall Phoebe Winch who died last week in Bristol aged 92.

Described by Tony Greaves as “an outstanding community politician” she joined the Liberal Party in the early 1960s after attending a Jo Grimond meeting and served the inevitable apprenticeship as membership secretary in a (then) derelict Surrey seat. In 1966 she moved to Dorset and started campaigning on local issues – rural bus subsidies and the like – and then led a successful campaign to stop Sherborne being moved from Dorset into Somerset under the proposals for local government reform. This provided the platform for her election as the first Liberal ever to sit of Sherborne unban District Council in 1971. Two years later she was elected to the reformed Dorset Council County beating the sitting Tory by a majority of 2 to 1 in an election with an astonishing 69% turnout. This was the first time a Good Morning leaflet and a blue letter had been used in Dorset, and while now old hat, their impact was astonishing.

On the renamed Sherborne Town Council, she ensured the introduction of a Public Question Time at Council meetings and stopped the extraordinary tradition of holding Planning Committee meetings in secret! She became Sherborne’s first female Mayor in 1976 – ending something like a billion years of male domination. The sky did not fall in.

She lost her County seat in 1977 (partly the result of a poor national result but also because she supported comprehensive education in a grammar school-dominated town) and resigned her town Council seat two years later in protest at the decision of the Town Clerk not to accept Focus Grumble Sheets as expressions of public views. “I will not sit on a Council which only listens to the middle classes writing on Basildon Bond paper” she said as she left the Council Chamber.

In 1980 she moved to Bristol and was agent for Don Foster in his first successful council campaign but turned to being an “inky-fingered Liberal” printing, she estimated, about 4 million leaflets over a period of 20 years.

On the national scene, she was a member of the Standing committee of ALC then ALDC – and was the organisation’s first President. She would travel around the country with the likes of Roger Hayes and Andrew Stunell running training days for councillors and campaigners, wrote ALC booklets including an informal – and funny – history of the first ten years at the Birchcliffe Centre. She was a member of the Assembly Committee for many years, a Director of Hebden Royd Publications and stood as the anti-establishment candidate for Party President in 1983 –losing to Geoff Tordoff after “Grass Roots for Phoebe” stickers appeared all over Assembly. She was awarded an OBE in David Steel’s resignation honours list, a tribute to the work of ALC, she felt, rather than for anything she personally had done.

As she aged, her political activity reduced to clerical work addressing envelopes and the like, but she let her membership lapse in protest at the 2010 coalition. However, her Liberalism continued unabated; she cared passionately about the Brexit result and felt a strong sense of Schadenfreude as she watched the Tories struggling to square that particular circle. While supporting the party in local elections, she never regained a real commitment to the national party, feeling that the national party was no longer willing to take courageous, Liberal positions on a host of issues, pulling its punches with a leadership too driven by focus groups and polling samples, at the expense of their core Liberal beliefs and values.

Her funeral is at Canford Crematorium, Bristol at 12.00 on Monday, 23rd October.

* Nick Winch is Phoebe Winch's son and a former Liberal Democrat member and activist.