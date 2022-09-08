Caron Lindsay

“Phony Freeze” – Ed Davey calls out Government as bills double from last year

By | Thu 8th September 2022 - 12:59 pm

Ed Davey has accused the Conservatives of bringing in a “phony freeze” on energy bills, after it emerged the average family will see their heating costs almost double this winter compared to last year.

Here he is challenging the Prime Minister:

Under the plans set out by Liz Truss today, energy costs will be capped at £2,500 a year for the average home, almost double the £1,277 the cap was set at last October. It is also an increase of over £500 on the current price cap.

Liberal Democrats were the first to call for energy bills to be properly frozen by keeping the current cap in place, funded by a tougher windfall tax on the record profits of oil and gas companies.

Ed said:

This phony freeze will still leave struggling families and pensioners facing impossible choices this winter as energy bills almost double.

Liz Truss and the Conservatives are choosing to allow this huge hike to people’s heating costs, while refusing to properly tax the eye-watering profits of oil and gas companies.

This is a deliberate choice and it is the wrong one. People are furious that once again the Conservatives are on the side of oil and gas giants making record profits rather than families struggling to make ends meet.

The point about a cap being funded at least in part by a windfall tax is an important one. Why should huge energy companies get an unexpected £170 billion bonanza and not have to contribute at all, yet a household on the average wage gets a huge hike in their bills this Winter?

Other things that made me nervous about Liz Truss’s statement are:

Business and public sector support is only guaranteed for six months. How are councils supposed to set their budgets for next year in February?

A review on energy supply regulation worries me. What will this mean for planning and safety around new nuclear power plants?

Other Lib Dems have criticised the Government’s approach:

 

Money saving expert Martin Lewis, who has been absolutely brilliant on this issue produced a briefing, which, to be honest is better than the Government’s own statement, about what the plans will mean:

The Government has also lifted the ban on fracking, which has prompted Wera Hobhouse to demand that they publish a review into the geological impact – more precisely earthquakes.

Wera said:

Ministers must come clean and publish this report immediately. People must not be kept in the dark about the impact that fracking could have on their local community.

Tearing up our precious countryside through dirty fracking is not the answer to the energy crisis. Fracking would involve drilling up thousands of wells and risking earthquakes up and down the country while doing nothing to bring down energy bills.

The Conservatives have spent years failing to invest in renewables and better insulating our homes. The focus now should be on reversing that trend and investing in clean energy, so we can become truly energy independent in the long term.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

