“Phony Freeze” – Ed Davey calls out Government as bills double from last year

Ed Davey has accused the Conservatives of bringing in a “phony freeze” on energy bills, after it emerged the average family will see their heating costs almost double this winter compared to last year.

Liz Truss' phony freeze will see struggling families and pensioners with energy bills at double last winter's. The Conservatives are choosing to allow this huge hike to people’s heating costs, while refusing to properly tax the eye-watering profits of oil and gas companies. pic.twitter.com/QSShCpVjkt — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) September 8, 2022

Under the plans set out by Liz Truss today, energy costs will be capped at £2,500 a year for the average home, almost double the £1,277 the cap was set at last October. It is also an increase of over £500 on the current price cap.

Liberal Democrats were the first to call for energy bills to be properly frozen by keeping the current cap in place, funded by a tougher windfall tax on the record profits of oil and gas companies.

This phony freeze will still leave struggling families and pensioners facing impossible choices this winter as energy bills almost double. Liz Truss and the Conservatives are choosing to allow this huge hike to people’s heating costs, while refusing to properly tax the eye-watering profits of oil and gas companies. This is a deliberate choice and it is the wrong one. People are furious that once again the Conservatives are on the side of oil and gas giants making record profits rather than families struggling to make ends meet.

The point about a cap being funded at least in part by a windfall tax is an important one. Why should huge energy companies get an unexpected £170 billion bonanza and not have to contribute at all, yet a household on the average wage gets a huge hike in their bills this Winter?

Other things that made me nervous about Liz Truss’s statement are:

Business and public sector support is only guaranteed for six months. How are councils supposed to set their budgets for next year in February?

A review on energy supply regulation worries me. What will this mean for planning and safety around new nuclear power plants?

Other Lib Dems have criticised the Government’s approach:

Former Prime Minister Theresa May admits that in today light the plans to build a tidal power plant in the Severn Estuary would look entirely different. Why do we not hear about plans to look #tidal again? Why do all government plans revolve around new fossil fuels? — Wera Hobhouse MP 🔶 🇺🇦 (@Wera_Hobhouse) September 8, 2022

is she a bit thick? She just said 'energy policy has not focused on supply for the last decade and regulatory structures have failed' SHE has been in the cabinet for the last 12 years. #LizTrussIsNotMyPM — Vikki Slade 🌈🔶💙 (@vikki4mdnp) September 8, 2022

It's one thing to be averse to taxing the record profits of massive corporations, its quite another to use tax-payer funded debt to secure and boost those profits. Utter madness. — Jack 🇺🇦 (@J_Holliss) September 8, 2022

Money saving expert Martin Lewis, who has been absolutely brilliant on this issue produced a briefing, which, to be honest is better than the Government’s own statement, about what the plans will mean:

New energy price guarantee – 15 quick need to knows for CONSUMERS. Please feel free to share…#energybills #priceguarantee pic.twitter.com/IbQkJqXJoq — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) September 8, 2022

The Government has also lifted the ban on fracking, which has prompted Wera Hobhouse to demand that they publish a review into the geological impact – more precisely earthquakes.

Wera said:

Ministers must come clean and publish this report immediately. People must not be kept in the dark about the impact that fracking could have on their local community. Tearing up our precious countryside through dirty fracking is not the answer to the energy crisis. Fracking would involve drilling up thousands of wells and risking earthquakes up and down the country while doing nothing to bring down energy bills. The Conservatives have spent years failing to invest in renewables and better insulating our homes. The focus now should be on reversing that trend and investing in clean energy, so we can become truly energy independent in the long term.

