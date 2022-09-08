HM Queen Elizabeth II 21 April 1926 – 8 September 2022

It is a moment that we all knew was going to come at some point in the not too distant future. Even so, the announcement of the Queen’s passing comes as a shock. It’s hard to take in that someone whose face you have seen every day of your life in some form is no longer with us.

Senior Liberal Democrats have remarked on her passing.

Ed Davey said:

We are all deeply mourning the profound loss of a great monarch, who served our country so faithfully all her life and who was loved the world over. “For many people, including myself, The Queen was an ever-fixed mark in our lives. As the world changed around us and politicians came and went, The Queen was our nation’s constant. “The Queen represented duty and courage, as well as warmth and compassion. She was a living reminder of our collective past, of the greatest generation and their sacrifices for our freedom. “My thoughts and prayers today go especially to the Royal Family. And they also go to people in every corner of the world whose lives she touched. Today our family of nations is in mourning, as we also remember the steadfastness, resolve and love Queen Elizabeth brought to the world.”

Welsh Lib Dem Leader Jane Dodds said:

I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. My thoughts are with the King, her majesty’s other children, grandchildren and all those close to her at this difficult time. “Her Majesty’s passing, without a doubt, does mark the end of a very long, and indeed a seminal chapter in the history of our nations and for most people her presence has been one of the few constants throughout their lives. “Throughout her life, Her Majesty served the country with the absolute greatest dedication, honour and dignity. From serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War Two, to taking the time to speak to local schoolchildren at the opening of the Senedd last year, she never once shied away from public duty. “Her life will forever be interlinked with that of a period of great change within the UK and although many today would struggle to recognise the world she had been born into, she always seemed to belong very much here today in the present. “Her Majesty was always a great friend to Wales and she will be deeply missed within the UK, the Commonwealth and further afield. I pray that her journey into the next stage has been peaceful and that she is at rest.”

Scottish Lib Dem Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

Queen Elizabeth II represented perhaps the greatest life of public service in the history of our country. Our family of nations is in mourning. “For seven decades she has been our country’s most recognisable ambassador. Whether it be her wartime service, her patronage of more than 600 charities or her Covid-19 broadcast to the nation, she has been a beacon for so many people. The Queen was loved and touched lives the world over. “She will be remembered not only as the longest reigning monarch these isles have ever seen but as a steadfast and loyal sovereign, devoted to the wellbeing of her people, “In 1947, the 21-year-old Princess Elizabeth declared to the British Commonwealth that her whole life, whether it be long or short, would be devoted to its service. By any measure that promise has been more than fulfilled. “The thoughts of myself, my family and all of the Scottish Liberal Democrats are with the Queen’s family and friends at this time.

Throughout her extraordinary reign, Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of stability, duty and selflessness. She was and will remain an inspiration not only for the whole country, but the commonwealth and rest of the world. /1 — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) September 8, 2022

She was frankly an incredible figure who shall forever be remembered for the sense of duty she personified. May she rest in peace. — Richard Foord MP (@RichardFoordLD) September 8, 2022

It has been an honour to have served in two of her Majesty’s parliaments since 2017. As many of us have, I’ve admired her dignity and am grateful for her service to our country. I share in the grief that now sweeps through our nation. — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) September 8, 2022

The scale of the celebrations for this year’s Platinum Jubilee demonstrated just how dearly she is valued. I am sure that everybody across North Shropshire will join me in paying tribute to a monarch who acted with dignity and grace during nearly a century of public service. — Helen Morgan MP 🔶 (@HelenMorganMP) September 8, 2022

I am saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She gave a lifetime of service to this country – most of us cannot remember a time without her as our Head of State. My thoughts are with Her Majesty’s family. pic.twitter.com/Vy7RMtUazl — Sarah Green MP 🔶 (@SarahGreenLD) September 8, 2022

The passing of Her Majesty The Queen has been deeply saddening to us all. Her Majesty has been a source of stability and strength for our nation for 70 years and her presence will be sorely missed by everyone in Richmond Park and beyond. — Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) September 8, 2022

For all of us, the Queen has been a constant fixture of our entire lives. But she’s also been a constant example of service, faithfulness and humility. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) September 8, 2022

I am profoundly saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty. Hers was a life of great service which brought vital stability to our nation and for which I feel only gratitude. — Christine Jardine 🔶 (@cajardineMP) September 8, 2022

The service that the Queen gave to our country over her seventy years on the throne is just remarkable. No matter your view of the monarchy I am sure that I share the feelings of everyone in North East Fife at this time – and I send my condolences to her family and loved ones. https://t.co/GMhPnMLa1o — Wendy Chamberlain MP (@wendychambLD) September 8, 2022

That is the famous one of her in her Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) uniform. Changing the wheel of a lorry during the Second World War. 2/3 — Jamie Stone MP (@Jamie4North) September 8, 2022

The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be felt across the whole of the United Kingdom. The country has lost a much loved monarch but the King and the rest of the Royal Family have lost a mother, grandmother and a great grandmother. We send them the deepest condolences. — Alistair Carmichael MP (@amcarmichaelMP) September 8, 2022

Such incredibly sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this time. The Queen was an inspiration and put duty and service to the country above all. She was loved and will be missed by millions, including the people of Twickenham. https://t.co/uVrFV33AJc — Munira Wilson MP 🇺🇦 (@munirawilson) September 8, 2022

I am saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the only monarch most of us have ever known. She was much loved by people in Bath and across the UK. My thoughts are with her family at such a difficult time. — Wera Hobhouse MP 🔶 🇺🇦 (@Wera_Hobhouse) September 8, 2022

This is an event of huge global significance. It is difficult to think of a public figure who has been so well thought of for so long. She was the ultimate role model.

Much will be written and said in the days to come about her achievements and legacy. We will have space on here for people to share memories and thoughts.

This is our last post for today, though.

Our thoughts are with the Queen’s family They are dealing with the intense grief of losing a much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt while also having to fulfil all the ceremonial public duties that go along with the death of a Monarch.