Our memories of the Queen

I cried on the day the King died. And I surprised myself when I cried again yesterday when his daughter died.

I’m not an ardent monarchist but Queen Elizabeth has been a constant presence in my life, her picture all around, and her celebrations writ large across the nation. As my colleague wrote yesterday “It is difficult to think of a public figure who has been so well thought of for so long.”

This feels like a seminal moment and a date in history that we won’t forget.

Back in February 1952 the teachers at my school were huddled around a radio one lunchtime, looking very serious. Then we were told the news and sent home. I remember telling my mother that the King was dead but she already knew and was in tears. The words “God save the Queen” sounded very odd to us then, just as it did yesterday when the Prime Minister said “God save the King”.

I don’t remember anything about George VI’s funeral, but we didn’t have a television so it wouldn’t have had much impact on me. But I know that, to the adults around me, it seemed to bring closure to the long dark years of the war and the post-war challenges, as food rationing finally came to an end.

The Festival of Britain in the previous year had been designed to awaken creativity, unite the nation and bring fun and optimism back into our lives. The Coronation took this forward and heralded the New Elizabethan era, with much hope centred on our beautiful young modern Queen. (I will keep my memories of that event until an appropriate moment in the future).

I only met the Queen once, at an investiture in Windsor Castle. And it wouldn’t matter if I hadn’t met her at all, because she still coloured our lives, and gave us insight – far above political differences – into what it means to be British. I loved this drawing when it first appeared after the Jubilee celebrations (credit to Eleanor Tomlinson). It says so much about the Queen’s sense of fun, but, as many have commented, it also shows her taking care of a young refugee.

