The Voice

+++Plans for Lib Dem autumn conference on hold – online options to be explored instead

By | Tue 31st March 2020 - 9:00 am

The chair of the Federal Conference committee, Geoff Payne, has posted the following text in the Lib Democrat Federal Conference Facebook group:

In the light of the coronavirus epidemic, the Federal Board has decided to put on hold plans for the preparation of a traditional party conference in the autumn and will make a final decision on whether to cancel the event in May.

In the meantime, the Federal Conference Committee will consider the feasibility of an online event, which might include some elements of a formal conference. Part of that will be the way in which the key elements of party accountability might operate online if a traditional party conference did not go ahead.

A final decision will be made in May once those plans have been developed, taking into account both what is practical to organise online and the latest state of public health advice about large groups gathering together. In the meantime, party members, supporters and other attendees are advised against booking any travel or accommodation for autumn conference.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Roland 31st Mar '20 - 9:23am

    A sound move, however, I suspect it won’t be possible to make a final decision ie. fully commit one way or the other in May, so I would recommend including the option for a smaller face-to-face conference but with a (potentially) much larger online conference.

    From having reviewed several of the various conferencing platforms, which today are more focused on presenting to a large audience, I suspect we will see much innovation as they scramble to enhance their support for the style of gatherings and ad-hoc interactions common at conventions and conferences. So in looking at potential online platforms, I would also recommend having early discussions where possible with the original developers to better understand where they see their platform going and to influence what may be incorporated in the next release. Yes this does carry risks, but often the original developer will provide direct support – because they will want the customer case study.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarexpats 31st Mar - 9:24am
    .....................................Has the Government been less than wholly accurate in its explanations over why the United Kingdom didn’t take in EU projects to bulk-buy medical kit?.............................
  • User AvatarRoland 31st Mar - 9:23am
    A sound move, however, I suspect it won't be possible to make a final decision ie. fully commit one way or the other in May,...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 31st Mar - 9:22am
    It is heartening to read so many sensible comments above. We need to keep our spirits up at this time, and I was downcast yesterday...
  • User AvatarTom Harney 31st Mar - 9:18am
    A heartfelt thanks to Michel BG for the link to the regulations. My googling skills did not reach to finding them. As far as the...
  • User AvatarMario Caves 31st Mar - 9:09am
    "The role of the police in our society is to enforce the law, not to invent it." Absolutely.
  • User AvatarSimon Pike 31st Mar - 9:03am
    I have just found the latest Government guidance on Coronavirus – Guidance on access to green spaces. It says "stay local and use open spaces...
Mon 27th Apr 2020
18:30
LIBG: How Do WeStop Deforestation?