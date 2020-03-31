+++Plans for Lib Dem autumn conference on hold – online options to be explored instead

The chair of the Federal Conference committee, Geoff Payne, has posted the following text in the Lib Democrat Federal Conference Facebook group:
In the light of the coronavirus epidemic, the Federal Board has decided to put on hold plans for the preparation of a traditional party conference in the autumn and will make a final decision on whether to cancel the event in May.
In the meantime, the Federal Conference Committee will consider the feasibility of an online event, which might include some elements of a formal conference. Part of that will be the way in which the key elements of party accountability might operate online if a traditional party conference did not go ahead.
A final decision will be made in May once those plans have been developed, taking into account both what is practical to organise online and the latest state of public health advice about large groups gathering together. In the meantime, party members, supporters and other attendees are advised against booking any travel or accommodation for autumn conference.
A sound move, however, I suspect it won’t be possible to make a final decision ie. fully commit one way or the other in May, so I would recommend including the option for a smaller face-to-face conference but with a (potentially) much larger online conference.
From having reviewed several of the various conferencing platforms, which today are more focused on presenting to a large audience, I suspect we will see much innovation as they scramble to enhance their support for the style of gatherings and ad-hoc interactions common at conventions and conferences. So in looking at potential online platforms, I would also recommend having early discussions where possible with the original developers to better understand where they see their platform going and to influence what may be incorporated in the next release. Yes this does carry risks, but often the original developer will provide direct support – because they will want the customer case study.