Johnny McDermott

We fight or we die; contest now

By | Tue 31st March 2020 - 11:30 am

Delay?!

No. We press our advantage. Be mercenary. We have nothing left to lose. 6% by the latest polls. For nothing.

No, literally, it’s a good result, given we have been and represented nothing, since (or but…) defeat, in December. It’s been four months.

Do you want another year and a half?! And a year after Labour crown their leader, set out their stall? This is folly.

I want Jo Swinson back. And I never wanted her at all. Strange times. She would have fought. Not delayed. For fourteen months.

The history of procrastination may have the odd genius discovery, but in strategic terms, it is a damned strategy. We will be an irrelevance in 14 months. Nobody comes back from exile, even self-imposed. Not even Napoleon.

Hence my call on the members’ forum: CONTEST NOW!

Hence my call on Twitter to Sir Ed: Contest now! Win it. And lead.

This grim time is just that. Grim. Moment of silence… Moment over. Crisis demands action, not mourning, management and mitigation, not respectful silence, not until the last person is dead.

Good God, the economy has been suspended across the globe and some of us would still call ourselves “marketeers”!

Some of us market fundamentalists, proudly supporting the Institute of Economic Affairs and their ilk, scrambling to damage control all the hypocrisies of the unfettered, under-regulated market society, collapsing to a bout of pneumonia.

It is ok to be furious. It does not diminish your solidarity. Nor does debating politics – i.e. our future, just as ‘economy’ now means every area of our lives.

Enough!

We fight or we die. We are wolves who think we are sheep. I want a wolf to lead us. Like I said to Sir Ed, I want a Paddy, not a Vince.

Nor egotistic delays that leave us on the backfoot at crucial moments (as Vince’s long goodbye, so brilliantly captured by Peter Brookes cartoon, did).

Rory Stewart is stealing a march on us, first on his shaky mobile videos (online – so we can, see Dominic Buxton, a fine example), then by visiting houses and now by simply tweeting. (Ostensibly) sincerely. Winning hearts and minds. He knows the Prince can rule on love alone.

We need to be ready. For anything. Leaderless, we will be ready five times over! For we will maybe have five leaders, setting out five stalls, ready for everything and nothing!

All elucidated over a slow burn campaign that Sir Ed can’t even take part in, not truly, not without accusations of using his ‘temporary’ (longer than Swinson’s reign, as Guido already jokes) power to campaign, when his opponent candidates, declared for over a year, constantly, subtly take aim at his inability to act. Because he is Acting Leader. And that is no leadership at all.

Hold the contest now. Or cancel it, ‘coronate Ed’ and reschedule it for 14 months’ time. That sits well with a focus on crisis response and allows us to take a real part in that, not 5 maybe, bit-parts in the response to crisis.

And it makes no odds to the delayed contest. It is delayed, but will happen, lest Ed find that we do not appreciate those not of their word, in these days. And it only improves all of our images, that unity when it is needed, and fierce competition for fresh ideas and leadership when it is possible. But leaderless, effectively, for a year and a half?

By then nobody will see us at all.

We fight or we die.

* Johnny McDermott is a Glasgow University Law graduate who is studying for his Masters with a focus on moral and political philosophy.

