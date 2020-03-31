The noble principle of policing by consent

In the UK there exists a principle, harking back to the days of Sir Robert Peel. This long held tradition and principle is called policing by consent. This is essentially the idea that police legitimacy is based on the consent of those it polices. This vital bond, between citizen and state is one that should be held with the upmost regard. When our nation is in crisis, as it arguably is now, the rule of law becomes more, not less, important. This vital principle has almost passed unnoticed in recent weeks as the UK government has brought in strict legislation to help mitigate Covid-19.



As liberals, we should be cautious of those who seek to expand state power, and perhaps more importantly, those who seek to wield their newfound powers with an unhealthily zealous attitude. It is with this in mind, I turn to the seemingly disgraceful attitude of the Police in recent days when it comes to overreaching their newly found powers. The two most pertinent examples (below), set a worrying precedent that we should be weary of.

Here is the legal advice you have all been waiting for. Does Coronavirus mean your children can’t have Easter eggs? THREAD. https://t.co/3BPQU5hQ5a — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) March 30, 2020

Overnight 6 people have been summonsed for offences relating to the new corona virus legislation to protect the public: These included; Out for a drive due to boredom Returning from parties Multiple people from the same household going to the shops for non-essential items pic.twitter.com/FstjlfdEkD — Warrington Police (@PoliceWarr) March 29, 2020

Now, if we consult the regulations passed in relation to figure 1, they do not specify types of food that are classed as a basic necessity. The implication of this is that the police have decided to adopt incorrect interpretations of their new powers.

Figure 2 however, paints a significantly more concerning picture. The issue of summonses appears to be a comprehensive overreach of the police powers in the case of multiple people from the same household going to the shops for non-essential items.

Both figure 1 and figure 2 show the problem we all face when the government officials give contradicting advice to the legislative and regulatory provisions.

Now, I am not going to argue that the people making excessive trips to the shops or going out for non-essentials are good people. In fact, we should take a particularly dim view of behavior that is self evidently not in the public interest. However, even if they are breaking a socially constructed barrier, they have not actually broken any law. This is where the concerns about policing overreach come into the fore.

When the police are clearly going beyond their defined powers and “making it up on the hoof”, it sets a dangerous precedent for the relationship between citizen and state. This in turn undermines the principle of policing by consent and sets an almost Orwellian tone for the rest of this crisis and beyond.

* Callum Robertson is the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Candidate for Essex.