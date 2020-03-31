Callum Robertson

The noble principle of policing by consent

By | Tue 31st March 2020 - 12:00 pm

In the UK there exists a principle, harking back to the days of Sir Robert Peel. This long held tradition and principle is called policing by consent. This is essentially the idea that police legitimacy is based on the consent of those it polices. This vital bond, between citizen and state is one that should be held with the upmost regard. When our nation is in crisis, as it arguably is now, the rule of law becomes more, not less, important. This vital principle has almost passed unnoticed in recent weeks as the UK government has brought in strict legislation to help mitigate Covid-19.

As liberals, we should be cautious of those who seek to expand state power, and perhaps more importantly, those who seek to wield their newfound powers with an unhealthily zealous attitude. It is with this in mind, I turn to the seemingly disgraceful attitude of the Police in recent days when it comes to overreaching their newly found powers. The two most pertinent examples (below), set a worrying precedent that we should be weary of.

Figure 1

Figure 2

Now, if we consult the regulations passed in relation to figure 1, they do not specify types of food that are classed as a basic necessity. The implication of this is that the police have decided to adopt incorrect interpretations of their new powers.

Figure 2 however, paints a significantly more concerning picture. The issue of summonses appears to be a comprehensive overreach of the police powers in the case of multiple people from the same household going to the shops for non-essential items. 

Both figure 1 and figure 2 show the problem we all face when the government officials give contradicting advice to the legislative and regulatory provisions.

Now, I am not going to argue that the people making excessive trips to the shops or going out for non-essentials are good people. In fact, we should take a particularly dim view of behavior that is self evidently not in the public interest. However, even if they are breaking a socially constructed barrier, they have not actually broken any law. This is where the concerns about policing overreach come into the fore.

When the police are clearly going beyond their defined powers and “making it up on the hoof”, it sets a dangerous precedent for the relationship between citizen and state. This in turn undermines the principle of policing by consent and sets an almost Orwellian tone for the rest of this crisis and beyond.

* Callum Robertson is the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Candidate for Essex.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • James Baillie 31st Mar '20 - 12:09pm

    Very much agree with this. If the police keep overstepping the law it will spread confusion as to the rules, breed contempt for the lockdown, harm vulnerable people and ultimately lead to worse health outcomes as vulnerable people uncertain of the rules fail to look after themselves properly and others decide that the lockdown rules are untenable and start ignoring them.

    This is absolutely something that we as Lib Dems should be tackling loudly, especially being loud about it on a local level where this is an opportunity to very publicly showcase our different approach with PCC elections happening next year.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Becket 31st Mar - 1:12pm
    History shows that once the FB have taken a decision, however wrong, they will not budge just push out piles of junk.Look at he last...
  • User AvatarHuw Dawson 31st Mar - 12:49pm
    It is worth pointing out that if the consensus is "coronate Ed Davey as leader for a year to get through the Covid-19 crisis" then...
  • User AvatarChris Cory 31st Mar - 12:33pm
    I predict that in years to come we will look back on the custom of party conferences with bemusement. Lloyd, all very nice for the...
  • User Avatarexpats 31st Mar - 12:31pm
    I couldn't disagree more.... It doesn't matter is if Ed is an elected leader he is speaking, and speaking well, in tihis crisis; the last...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 31st Mar - 12:28pm
    @lloyd Harris If you are going to have a video version of Party Conference, it's not just going to be 2000 members but, potentially, a...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 31st Mar - 12:25pm
    "We fight or we die; contest now". I wish Mr McDermott well and every success in his studies. However, I'm sorry to say that as...
Mon 27th Apr 2020
18:30
LIBG: How Do WeStop Deforestation?