A fair leadership election

There has been much discussion of the postponement of the leadership election for fourteen months in this time of crisis. Whatever the merits of either side are, I think we can all agree it is unlikely the Federal Board will change their minds, if only because of the reams of articles and podcasts they are putting out bolstering their position.

I recognise that we must realise the realities of the coronavirus situation. It is true that online hustings would provide less scrutiny than in-person ones, not least due to a greater control over the flow of the conversation.The concerns about this do come from a bone deep liberal democrat commitment to democracy, and I recognise that.

The crisis demands that perhaps we bend our rules slightly in order to accommodate the necessary changes to our lives, and I believe that this is where Federal Board were coming from in reaching the decision that they did: yet we should stand strong about ensuring we have a fair and just contest at the end of the process.

There is one thing that could be done to quell the growing storm of voices wondering why the ruling body of a liberal party’s first instinct in a crisis is to drastically postpone any form of democracy: Sir Ed Davey could say he will not stand in the election in fourteen months’ time. It would be the best compromise, and the honourable thing to do.

It would not be a fair election if we give one of the potential challengers not only incumbent status going into the contest, but also control over what his fellow MPs, his potential challengers, say to the press.

If Sir Ed would like the chance to stand for elected leadership of the Lib Dems again, as is his right, he should stand down and let somebody who will pledge not to stand fill in as acting leader in the Commons in order to ensure a fair contest next year. This would ensure that every contender got equal media time and allow us to delay our leadership election fairly.

* Oliver Craven is the Liberal Democrat candidate for Sleaford and North Hykeham.