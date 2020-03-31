On thing we did really well for the 2019 general election – raising shedloads of dosh



Embed from Getty Images There is nothing quite as wonderful as money.

There is nothing quite as beautiful as cash.

Some people say it’s folly,

But I’d rather have the lolly.

With money you can make a splash. Eric Idle (Monty Python), “The Money Song“



If you haven’t already done so, it is worth having a look at the Electoral Commission’s reports of Q4 donations to the political parties.

The Liberal Democrat report is particularly fascinating.

Between 1 October and 31 December 2019, the party received donations totalling £13,372,664 from 433 donors. That is more than the Labour party received in the same period.

A staggering 60% of that total, £8 million, was given to the party by one person, namely Lord (David) Sainsbury, a Labour peer (on leave of absence since 2013) and former supporter of the old SDP. This was the biggest single donation to a political party in UK history.

Wow!

It would be interesting to know what Lord Sainsbury’s thoughts are as to his donation visa vis our performance in the December 2019 general election.

You can see the list of people who donated large amounts to the party, during this period, here.

It is interesting that just 13 people gave the party £10,320,000 or an eye-watering 77% of the total money received.

We should give praise to the party’s fund raising team. Like it or not, political success often depends on raising money. And our team did that fantastically well for the 2019 general election.

In our LDV post-mortem debates about the general election campaign, there has been focus on how a sort of “group think” emerged where many people in the party genuinely thought we were going to win 100+ seats and that Jo Swinson would be swept to power in Number 10 on a tsunami of Remain votes, immediately revoking Article 50 on day one.

So, a lot of people worked their socks off and acted on the basis of this group think.

But what is perhaps more significant, is that people with deep pockets were convinced of this narrative also, so much so that they stumped up significant wodges of hard-earned cash.

They deserve our thanks for their great generosity.

Spare a thought for Lord (David) Sainsbury. It seems that the sum of £8 million is his dosh slice of choice. He also gave £8 million to the remain cause in the 2016 EU referendum.

No doubt he was motivated by remain passion when he gave us £8 million in 2019.

So, the poor (or rich) fellow has given at least £16 million to try to get Britain to remain in the EU and, oh dear, we haven’t.

