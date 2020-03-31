Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Helping the party

By | Tue 31st March 2020 - 5:00 pm

I was actually thinking of The Party, as in the Liberal Democrats, rather than the many Houseparty calls that are happening. My older grandson introduced us to the latter and is busy organising slightly chaotic family get-togethers each day.

There are three main tasks that I do these days for my local party, and am still doing through the crisis. Firstly, I send out a weekly newsletter to our members, registered supporters and non-member volunteers, and this has been more important than ever during the last few weeks. We are encouraging people to volunteer through the local initiatives and also offering contacts for people who need help.

Secondly, I am the organiser for my ward. The main task I have done in the current crisis is to set up a minivan list on Connect so our councillors can phone elderly people and offer help – there is a coronavirus script available.  The original idea was to drop the #viralkindness postcards through doors, hence a list rather than a virtual phone bank, although other wards have now set up phone banks. The councillors have been really pleased to find that almost everyone is being supported by neighbours and friends, but they have been able to link up people to the volunteer networks when needed.

Thirdly, I co-ordinate the approval and selection of Council candidates. We elect every four years, with the next elections in 2022. For the last year we have been asking new members if they are interested in standing for Council, and I have been following up with a chat over coffee. Although face-to-face meetings are obviously on hold, I am still having a few conversations with potential candidates by phone. Indeed, as lockdown becomes the new normal I may well invite expressions of interest again through the weekly newsletters.

It goes without saying that our first priority now must be to help in our communities, but there are limits to what we can do if we are in self-isolation. The government has suggested we use our time at home to develop our hobbies and learn new skills. Political campaigning is our hobby, so let’s do both and do some online party training.

Before getting started it is worth contacting your local party to find where the gaps are that need filling. Does it need more people who can use Connect, NationBuilder or Lighthouse? Does it need more canvassers, Focus designers or email writers? The party has recently changed its preferred publishing software from PagePlus to Affinity so now might be a good time to learn it. Whatever the need, the party offers online training.

The training modules are available in the members’ area of the party’s website, via the Lib Dem Learning page. Most training topics are supported by Facebook groups.

Our party depends on the skills volunteered by its members and supporters, so let’s come out of this stronger and more resilient.

 

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarManfarang 31st Mar - 5:13pm
    Keep up the good work.
  • User Avatarjayne Mansfield 31st Mar - 5:03pm
    @ expats, Once more you have shown your wisdom as opposed to the tory propagandist TCO and others. It is a pity that, even on...
  • User AvatarMartin 31st Mar - 4:53pm
    There is no sense in this, none whatsoever. "he should stand down and let somebody who will pledge not to stand fill in as acting...
  • User AvatarAlison Crawford 31st Mar - 4:11pm
    Firstly, I am sorry to see so many readers are critical of "the leadership". These leaders are the people who are prepared to stand up...
  • User AvatarSilvio 31st Mar - 4:11pm
    Labour were ultimately weakened by their big donor links and the Lib Dems should be very wary of how this all looks. The scratch my...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 31st Mar - 3:55pm
    @ Nigel Jones " I have occasionally worried that in conference, decisions have been voted on where few people have read the policy paper and...
Mon 27th Apr 2020
18:30
LIBG: How Do WeStop Deforestation?