Layla Moran MP

Layla Moran MP writes: Why we need a Coronavirus Compensation Scheme

By | Tue 31st March 2020 - 7:00 pm

Last week, I launched a petition calling on the Government to implement a Coronavirus Compensation scheme, to protect the families of all frontline workers should the worst happen. I need your help to make it happen.

During this crisis, the message to all of us has been repeated over and over: where possible, stay at home. But it isn’t possible for everyone.

The NHS, for instance, isn’t a faceless organisation. It is made up of many members of our community, our neighbours and our friends. In times of crisis, our society relies even more heavily on essential workers, such as doctors, carers, food suppliers and teachers, to name but a few.

All of these essential workers are now putting their lives at risk to protect others. And, similar to those in our armed forces, they should know that if the worst happens the state will help their loved ones.

I believe a scheme similar to the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme should be put in place to protect the families of frontline workers, should the worst happen. In addition to pension benefits, it would include:

A lump sum upfront
A guaranteed income for their family
Child payments to eligible children under 18

At the time of writing, over 2600 people have backed the petition, calling for the safety net our front line staff and their families deserve. Yesterday, 50 cross-party MPs added their support, in a letter calling on the Prime Minister to introduce the Scheme.

I believe we should reach out and spread the message that we need to support our heroes on the front lines of this crisis. No money could ever compensate for any loss of life, but this scheme would provide security and comfort for those risking themselves at this time of crisis.

As Lib Dems, our sense of community and our shared values are our strength. I know our sense of gratitude to the frontline workers is limitless. So please help us show it, by adding your name to the petition for this compassionate Compensation Scheme today.

* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSteve Comer 31st Mar - 6:56pm
    "Wide support" exists in Hungary for Viktor Orban, but Liberals in ALDE are rightly opposing the emergency powers he has brought in!
  • User AvatarSteve Comer 31st Mar - 6:50pm
    Not surprising people are critical of “the leadership is it? As a party the Liberal Democrats recovered from a low point in 1989 just after...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 31st Mar - 6:37pm
    @Tony Greaves Right, so the next time a police officer tells me to do something I ask why? If the Officer asks me why I’m...
  • User AvatarSteve Comer 31st Mar - 6:35pm
    The UK Government seem to be incapable of introducing measures which are clear and easy to understand, yet other countries manage it. I live in...
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 31st Mar - 5:58pm
    "we are now on 6% and vanishing fast" Opinion polls are utterly irrelevant at this time when there aren't going to be any elections at...
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 31st Mar - 5:55pm
    "We have moved on a bit since then. However, if a police officer tells me to do something, I do not attempt to question his...
Mon 27th Apr 2020
18:30
LIBG: How Do WeStop Deforestation?