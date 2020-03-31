Daily View 2×2: 31 March 2020

So, welcome back on what is the International Transgender Day of Visibility. By the way, if somebody wants to write about it, and its significance, for us, that would be very gratefully received.

Has the Government been less than wholly accurate in its explanations over why the United Kingdom didn’t take in EU projects to bulk-buy medical kit? The Guardian has seen EU minutes which record the involvement of British officials in four meetings dating back as far as 31 January. Missing e-mails, communication confusion, or simply buck passing by HM Government? A public inquiry might not be a cheering prospect for the likes of Michael Gove and Dominic Cummings…

The Hungarian Parliament has effectively voted to abolish itself for an indefinite period, awarding sweeping powers to Prime Minister Viktor Orban including the right to rule by decree for a period without apparent limit, abolishing elections until such time as he sees fit. Can the European Union really tolerate this, and if not, what might it do to defend the rule of law? Katalin Cseh, a liberal MEP from the Momentum Movement, said on Twitter;

Sadly, I am sure that the @EPP and @EPPGroup will find an awkward explanation why this cannot qualify as "crossing the red line". Yes, #COVID19 is a huge problem, but authoritarian measures won't scare the pandemic off. https://t.co/zmw1Q7I6mn — Katalin Cseh (@katka_cseh) March 30, 2020

I haven’t always agreed with Nick Tyrone in the past, and sometimes I’ve made that public. But he remains thought-provoking, and here he talks about putting the extremists back in their box.

I’m not talking about censorship – I was amongst those who felt that putting (Nick) Griffin on QT was a good idea in 2009 as it would expose his stupidity – I’m just saying we need to all come to our senses a little bit and stop indulging racists and tankies as if they had important things of note to say. We need to stop chasing balance in the name of common sense.

Richard Kemp thoroughly approves of something. I accept that this might be a slightly unexpected statement, but there you go. Mind you, could we disagree with these words?

We need to learn the lessons of past bail outs where the Government stood the losses and the private sector moved on to enhanced profits.

Twenty years ago today, the London Gazette announced that “The Queen has been graciously pleased to signify her intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life upon the undermentioned”.

And so, happy anniversary to Tony Greaves, Lindsay Northover, Rupert Redesdale, Ros Scott, David Shutt and Joan Walmsley, at least one of whom was told, “don’t worry, you probably won’t be there long – Tony Blair’s serious about Lords Reform…”. Lest we forget, there were three other Liberal Democrat peerages announced that day – James Erskine, the Earl of Mar and Kellie, has since retired, John Roper sadly passed away in 2016, and Matthew Oakeshott had artistic differences with Nick Clegg.

So, until tomorrow morning, do enjoy, and if you see something written by a liberal that you think fellow readers might enjoy, drop me a line via our usual e-mail address.