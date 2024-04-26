Paul Walter

Postcard from Cheadle

By | Fri 26th April 2024 - 7:30 pm

(Above from left to right) Volunteer Colin Eldridge, PPC Tom Morrison and Councillor Mark Jones in Gatley’s Church Road yesterday.

This week I spent a couple of days helping our campaign in Cheadle.

It was great to get stuck in to delivering Focii in the streets of Greater Manchester.

It was a great to catch up with Tom Morrison, our PPC, and some of the Cheadle team, who are running an excellent campaign from the HQ in Gatley.

Reading the tea leaves and general atmosphere, it is encouraging. The Tories are in all sorts of trouble with sleaze and you-name-it. Will Wragg is the MP for neighbouring Hazel Grove. It is clear that we are the challengers here in the General Election campaign, when it comes. Our hard work locally is paying off with a warm response on the doorstep.


(Above) Agent and organiser Jack Hollis hard at work in the Cheadle campaign engine room

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

