Observations of an Expat: War is Expensive

The $61 billion in in military aid that the US Congress voted for Ukraine this week is in the nick of time. The Ukrainians were literally running out of bullets to hold back the Russian steamroller.

But war is expensive. How much bang can the Ukrainians get for their American bucks?

Let’s start with the workhorse of the battlefield – the humble 155 mm artillery shell and the Howitzers that fire them. For the past few months a steady stream of shells from North Korean and Russian munitions factories has meant that the Russians have been lobbing five times as many shells into the Ukrainian frontline than the Ukrainians have into the Russian.

It has been working. The Russians have gradually pushed forward all the way along the 620-mile front and have captured the town of Aadvika. But the release of the American aid means that the Ukrainians can now start firing back at an anticipated rate of 8,000 shells a day.

Each basic 155mm shell costs $3,000. The all-singing, all dancing precision-guided variety can set you back as much as $130,000 a shell. The Anglo-American built howitzer that fires them costs $4 million.

The howitzers have a range of up to 20 miles, which puts them near the front and in harm’s way. The popular HIMARS (the acronym for America’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is deadly accurate up to 186 miles. This means its mobile launcher (cost $20 million each) can be fired from relative safety. But make each shot count. The missiles cost $434,000 each.

NATO has been reluctant to provide F-16 fighter jets (price $50 million plus approximately $4 million for each air-launched cruise missile). But the Americans have given the Ukrainians thousands of Avevex Phoenix ghost drones at $60,000 a drone. These can be used for reconnaissance or to carry a high explosive on suicide missions.

Ukraine has been pressing for fighter aircraft because they can be used to defend against the increasing and crippling Russian attacks on the country’s infrastructure. But there are other means, including: the Patriot missile defense system and the shoulder-launched Stinger missiles.

The former is a complex and box-like missile system which can detect, track and destroy missiles, drones, and planes. It is a powerful air defense weapon and the price tag proves it – $1.09 billion for the unit and $4 million for each missile fired. Worldwide, there are 250 launchers in 18 countries, including Ukraine. The Patriot ground to air missile system has many billions of dollars for its American manufacturer Raytheon Missile and Defense.

The Patriot missiles have a range of 60 miles and are mounted on a specially-built lorry so that they can be constantly moved. They are therefore difficult for the enemy to locate and destroy. The shoulder-launched Stinger is an anti-aircraft ground to air battlefield weapon. It has a range of two to three miles and is effective against helicopters and attack drones.

The war in the skies is important, as are the naval battles in the Black Sea. But in the end wars are won by boots on the ground and leading the men wearing the boots are tanks. The Russians have on the one hand enjoyed a clear superiority in tank numbers, but they have also suffered severe losses. At the end of February, the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, estimated that Moscow had lost 8,800 tanks and armoured vehicles. Almost all of them were destroyed by shoulder-held Javelin anti-tank weapons. A Javelin launcher costs $200,000 and each missile is $400.

The Ukrainian tank force is much smaller and President Zelensky would love to obtain more American M1 tanks, German Leopard and British Challengers. The problem is that the NATO countries do not have a large stock of tanks, plus it takes time to build the tanks and they lag behind Moscow in their armaments industries. A tank will set you back roughly $20 million.

Putin has increased defence spending to 7.5 percent of GDP. The factories are turning out more than 1,500 tanks a year. Russia’s shell production is 5 million a year and another million are being provided by North Korea. In the past year, 520,000 new jobs have been created in the Russian defense industries and the armaments factories are operating 24 hours a day. 3.5 million Russians are currently employed in the death business and the Russian military-industrial complex is on the verge of overtaking the energy industry as Russia’s prime economic growth engine.

One of the main reasons that Moscow lost the Cold War was Mikhail Gorbachev’s failure to improve Soviet living standards while at the same time matching the US on defense spending. President Ronald Reagan exploited America’s greater economic resilience by increasing US defense spending from 4.94 percent in 1978 to 6.63 percent of GDP in 1986. But in 1980, the public was inured to increased defence spending by 30-odd Cold War years. Now we have had 30-odd years of peace dividend and the move from welfare to warfare state will be a difficult pill for democracies to swallow.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopedia of the War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain". He has a weekly podcast, Transatlantic Riff.