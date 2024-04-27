Ofsted reports shouldn’t be reduced to a single word

The government’s decision to ignore a cross party committee’s recommendation to abolish one-word Ofsted judgements is the wrong one.

The pressure that school leaders and teachers feel in relation to Ofsted inspectors is huge. And it is not just those two days in which the inspectors are physically in the school; the intensity of being on ‘red alert’ for an imminent inspection can be just as bad – if not worse – than the inspection itself, not least because that period of time can last months if not years. The tragic death of Ruth Perry was a dreadful yet timely reminder of the stress placed on school leaders, and while legislation made in response to a single specific incident is rarely good legislation, this is hardly a new issue.

For schools in areas where competition is high, the difference between ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ can be perceived as huge in terms of attracting applications from prospective students. But in reality, the actual difference on the ground can be very little, if anything at all. One school leader told me that their school, which had been judged as outstanding for a number of years, was downgraded to ‘good’, despite receiving an outstanding grade on the majority of Ofsted’s criteria. The narrative of the actual report was almost unwaveringly positive and in many cases glowing. Of course, to the outside eye, the school had declined since its last inspection, when in reality it had maintained, if not improved on, its excellent standards. One of the sections in the report hailed the school’s highly impressive arts department, with plenty of extra-curricular drama and music opportunities on offer for the pupils. However, these do not fit particularly well into the rigidity of Ofsted’s marking criteria. Off the record, inspectors suggested that, had the school ‘played the game’ of chasing specific progress measures, they would probably have avoided being inspected and thus remained ‘outstanding’.

And here is the problem with the single-word judgements. It can only be based on very limited criteria, and this will rarely reflect the broad spectrum of curricular and extra-curricular options available at a school.

One of the main arguments put forward in favour of single-word judgements is that it makes things simpler for parents. This is debatable, but even if true, it is both patronising and misleading. Although not a parent myself, I know from speaking to those close to me who do have young children that schooling is one of their biggest priorities. It is something that parents think about before they even become parents. So to suggest that they may not have the time or inclination to read a few pages worth of information on local schools in the area is bizarre.

Besides, parents may have different priorities for their children. The somewhat notorious Michaela Community School is rated as outstanding by Ofsted, but despite undeniably excellent exam results, parents may not agree with their ultra-strict approach to discipline. A ‘good’ school with a more liberal approach, or one that focuses much more on practical or artistic subjects may be more appropriate (and vice versa). While the current system does allow for nuances to be addressed in the final report, the importance placed on that one single word by parents, schools and politicians is far too high, and will always be so for as long as that one word judgement remains.

A single-word judgement is not appropriate for a holistic approach to education. It can paper over cracks just as much as it can downplay achievements. Another teacher, tongue not entirely in cheek, suggested to me that if the government insists on continuing with the system of short, snappy summations of a school’s quality, this should be reduced to simply ‘fine’ or ‘not fine’. It is entirely understandable and right that where schools are falling below the required standard, these issues are addressed and that they are given the necessary guidance and assistance to achieve these standards. But most schools are, in fact, fine. There will be areas for improvement just as much as areas in which they excel, and it would be perfectly reasonable to expect an inspectorate to lay these out in a full report. Just as long as this nuanced analysis doesn’t get reduced to a single word that, for the next 4-6 years, determines the viability of that institution.

* David Gray is a musician, actor and writer based in Birmingham. He is a a co-director of Keep Streets Live