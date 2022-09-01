PR is not enough. We need to redistribute power!

“Power corrupts”, and I am afraid that what we have seen in the past 2 years is no worse than what went before it. Throughout my adult life not a year has gone by without some political scandal or other being in the news.
The simple observation that our leaders are not using their power with our interests at heart is a part of the problem our country faces, for the powers they exert are not theirs they belong to us, the people. From the abuse of power stem all the other problems we face. At elections power switches from one unchallenged central government to another, with the regional and local of our society set aside for some mythical greater good.
We must stop focussing on the single issue of our voting system, it is the system that is the problem and needs to be changed. Our bicameral system of government (Commons and Lords) is supposed to offer scrutiny, but when most of the Lords are political appointees how can that be so?
The only way to make our system fair is to change both the structure and the election of our government so that power lies as close to the people as possible.
Whilst it is therefore important to change the voting system, that will not resolve the problems our country faces. We must also disperse power to the regions, districts, and communities of England in a way that cannot be reversed at the whim of a central government.
Real change, real levelling up, comes from shifting power (legal and fiscal) to where is it most effective, in Regional State Parliaments and local councils, and then enshrining that power in a written constitution.
This Is what our policy, passed last Autumn, on Federalism for England, proposes, and what so many of our past policy papers on constitutional reform have moved towards.
By making National Government accountable to an elected Senate of the Regions, by creating regional state Governments and Local Councils with real legal and fiscal power, and by making these bodies electable in a proportional voting system, then enshrining all of that in a written constitution we can create a modern democracy in the UK that can encourage economic growth and development across England.
* Ian is VC Campaigns for NW Liberal Democrats, and a member of the ECE, EFAC and FCEC.
Jonathan Paige in The Independent wrote an article in 2013 which was summarised as “Research shows public opinion often deviates from facts on key social issues including crime, benefit fraud and immigration.” It included this gem, “- Immigration: some 31 per cent of the population is thought to consist of recent immigrants, when the figure is actually 13 per cent. Even including illegal immigrants, the figure is only about 15 per cent.”
Have we as a UK public got a better grasp on issues since 2013? In some ways yes, in some ways no but (inaccurate) anger at immigration certainly helped lead to Brexit and Boris, and a snobbish response to genuine concerns about immigration (usually just the presenting concern whereas actual concern was lack of local funding) also helped push towards these two outcomes.
Finland was rated Europe’s most resistant nation to fake news (European annual index, 2020) whereas UK was 12th and Telegraph reported in 2021 that: “last week, it was reported that almost half of the UK’s children complained they were being exposed to misinformation every day – more than one in 10 said they see it more than six times a day.”
Can you change things without PR and English federalism? Probably not, but even federalism doesn’t go far enough to stop power ending up in wrong hands. It’s much bigger than that.
Plenty of good stuff here – though national government should not be ‘accountable’ to a Senate of the Regions – it should be accountable to voters.
How will local regions get their money?
Fron general taxation? Taxation is in the hands of the government of the day and this administration is unlikely to ‘fund’ regions run by opposition parties..
From local taxes? Affluent areas will get wealthier and poorer areas poorer..
All in all, a recipe for yet another expensive layer of bureaucracy and croyism..