Should parliament sit through the conference recess?

Parliament returns from the summer recess on Monday with a new Conservative Party leader and, shortly afterwards, a new prime minister when the Queen gives her approval at Balmoral.

The details and consequences of those events will be discussed here on Lib Dem Voice. And just about everywhere else. But the Commons will only sit for 14 days from Monday before it takes a month’s break for the party conferences. Some of the conferences. MPs will sit for two days during the Lib Dem conference.

The summer recess lasted for 53 days. Nearly two months at a time of growing national crisis, around 30 sitting days. The Lib Dems called for a recall of parliament during the summer recess, including to act on the energy price hikes.

MPs need their holidays, as do their staff and civil servants that support them. But while the Conservatives have been distracted while they gaze at their political navels, the nation has not been distracted. The world is more unstable than before the war in Ukraine and the tensions in the Asia Pacific. The cost of living crisis is getting scary. Very scary. There are issues to be resolved that cannot wait until after the conference season

MPs could sit for 11 additional days in between the party conferences, three more if parliament sits on a Saturday. We should be calling for that.

I doubt scheduling extra days for Commons and Lords sittings will happen.

We perhaps cannot expect any gestures towards democracy from a self-indulgent Conservative Party, which prorogued parliament illegally and has spent this summer tearing itself apart rather than getting on with the job of governing the country.

Although governments can act quickly and legislation can be passed in day, that is not the best way to run our country. We are likely to see a lot of legislation rushed through before the parliamentary recess for conferences, some of which we may well come to regret. Though if I am honest, we might just come to regret much of the legislation that comes forward under the new leader in the coming months.

Conference dates

Lib Dem: Brighton 17-20 September

Labour: Liverpool 25-28 September

Green: Harrogate 30 September to 2 October

Conservatives: Birmingham 2-5 October

SNP: Aberdeen 8-10 October

Plaid Cymru: Llandudno 21-22 October.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.