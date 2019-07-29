Preparing for a Partnership Parliament

We now need to prepare for what is almost certain to be a Parliament with no one-Party majority, following a General Election in the next few months. In local government we have a lot of experience in dealing with this sort of situation.

Currently in England alone we are involved in Government in more than 70 Councils. In some we have overall control and at the other extreme in others we have passively let another Party take minority control on the basis of some assurances.

There seem, however, to be five things which make arrangements work:

1. A clear manifesto from the Lib Dems. As we found in 2010 having a strong, well thought out manifesto gives you a strong base for negotiation.

2. A negotiation with another Party (Parties) based on values and principles and not on who gets what. In this situation Lib Dem negotiators must have a clear view of Lib Dem red lines and a feeling for the red lines of another Party (ies).

3. Trust. If the people you are negotiating with are not people you can go for a pint (or cup of tea) with your Partnership will not work.

4. You need to set targets and timetables so that progress can be both kept to and checked upon.

5. Help with both development and maintenance of a partnership by people from outside Parliament who can outside the swirl of passions about, ‘and what will my role be in all this’. In the case of Councils in England the LGA supply mentors to all Parties involved in partnerships for at least 4 months during the development and implementation of partnership agreements.

Usually, the agreements are between Parties. As both you and Ed made clear during the Leadership election ‘deals’ with Johnson and Corbyn would be extremely difficult as they are both militant extremists in their own way. It may well be then that a partnership would be between some Parties and individuals in other Parties who could get together behind a limited number of short-term objectives, chief of which would be the revocation of Article 50. A General Election would then be called at which a business as you’ return to normal Party politics would be made.

Clearly, we have no idea who will be in that Parliament as both Labour and Tory candidates are trying to continue their purges of the moderates and bind candidates to ludicrous pledges.

So, based on our considerable council experience:

1. Have your negotiating team ready

2. Have your 5 or 6 key priorities in mind and make sure that they are the ones that will be the key planks of your next General Election campaign.

3. Make a speedy announcement of what you think is the way forward as to the outline of the next Parliament.

4. Don’t do anything during the election which would prejudice the possibility of you doing some business with people in other Parties after it.

This the same advice local government offered Nick in 2010. The first joint meeting of the Parliamentary Parties of the Commons and Lords took place in Local Government House and we gave examples of good working practice only some of which were taken on board!

It is important that these and other ways forward are discussed within the Party very quickly. Jo Swinson and her team will have to move within hours of results being declared. She will be able to do so better if the Party knows what she is going to do and is firmly behind her.

* Cllr Richard Kemp CBE, Leader, Liverpool Liberal Democrats