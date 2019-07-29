The shift to the extremes gives the Liberal Democrats a perfect chance

Anyone who spectated upon Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle last Wednesday would have got the message: Britain is on a fast track to the far-right. Priti Patel, who has previously backed the return of capital punishment, is now in charge of the Home Office, overseeing crime policy and immigration. Dominic Raab, who abandoned his responsibility as Brexit Secretary to pursue his own leadership ambitions, is the new Foreign Secretary, where his views of feminists as obnoxious bigots will be represented on the world stage. Whilst Theresa May attempted to bring her depleted party together in her Cabinet, Boris Johnson has wiped the floor of any potential dissenters, and shifted his government distinctly to the right in the process.

Johnson’s stamp of authority in ‘The Night of the Blond Knives’ masks the real weakness that will soon envelope his premiership: his wafer-thin majority. With the result of the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election still in progress, the government has just two votes to get anything through the Commons. For all of Johnson’s confidence about getting his Brexit way, the maths does not support his policy. With the EU showing no sign of budging on the backstop, his chances of getting any deal that will please both Labour and the hard-line Brexiteers in his own party are minute. Pushing through a no-deal exit has been shown to be vastly unpopular as well, and ignoring the wishes of the elected House would lead to the end of his government, and destroy his credibility with the public. Ignore the bravado; there is no way Johnson’s hard-right agenda can be pushed through without consent.

On the other side of the debate is the forlorn case of Jeremy Corbyn. His Brexit policy as clear as the Moscow sky in deep fog, his tenure as Labour leader looks to be flagging. With his Remainer voters departing in large droves to the Lib Dems, his northern support base has also gone to the Brexit Party in the face of his half-hearted support for a second referendum. His previously reverential support base in also waning and the party’s hard-left policies showing little sign of winning over the greater public at a general election.

The two extremes on the sides of British politics leave a huge, gaping hole in the middle. The Tory Remainers have either stuck to their principles and resigned, or have abandoned their views in the hope of a good job in the new government (for a better description, see Robert Browning). The centre-left and centre-right are both overshadowed by their extreme leaders. Only the Liberal Democrats have the chance to promote a liberal agenda that can expect electoral success.

The gradual move of the two main parties onto the parts of the political scene that were previously mere fringes presents an opportunity. It means that millions of previously tribal voters are searching for a new political home, and the Liberal Democrats can offer compromises to all of them. Moderate Labour voters can come for the party’s resolute Brexit position, and former Tories know from the Coalition years that Labour’s lack of economic competence is not an issue, and are repelled by the perilous sceptre of no-deal.

The election of a new Liberal leader in Jo Swinson at the same time as the major parties are heading towards decline is further proof of a coming renaissance. Boris Johnson’s coronation as Prime Minister hides his obvious weakness; that he has no majority for his Brexit strategy, and that his domestic agenda does not have any substance behind the eloquence. Labour’s evident failure to go beyond political posturing in the nation’s interest shows the inherent flaw in Jeremy Corbyn’s agenda: he can’t see past his limited hard-left doctrines. This leaves the Liberal Democrats with a golden opportunity to show that they are not just opposed to Brexit, but also that they have a competent vision for Britain that can counter the rabid populism enveloping British politics. To succeed, the party needs a coherent manifesto that goes beyond the prism of Brexit and can engineer the revival of liberal values that are needed in Britain to counter the blatant failures of the two main parties.

* Patrick Maxwell is a Liberal Democrat member and political blogger at www.gerrymander.blog and a commentator at bbench.co.uk.