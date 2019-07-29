Dominic Buxton

Swinson Surge: Could Jo Swinson be our next Prime Minister?

By | Mon 29th July 2019 - 5:26 pm

The political news coverage over the last few weeks has been predominantly dominated by an utterly childish leadership contest in the Conservative Party, in which 0.138% of the population voted for this current sitting Prime Minister.

In this volatile political climate, and with thousands of people joining the Liberal Democrats in the last week, it has become clear that the country is crying out for a liberal alternative. We are at a crossroads in British politics where we are faced with the choice between a populist right led by the likes of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage, and no credible opposition from Labour, with Corbyn having lost complete control of his party. That simply isn’t good enough. Britain deserves better.

By electing Jo Swinson, we now have an opportunity to rally around a leader who can bring together people from different political backgrounds around common values of diversity, equality and internationalism. As a party going forward, we need to broaden our appeal to encompass not just those who voted to Remain, but also those who voted to Leave because the economy, which concentrates a lot of wealth in London and the South East, doesn’t benefit communities in other parts of the UK. The lack of attention given to the issues people face in their everyday lives by national politicians has fuelled a lot of anger and made some people feel left behind by Westminster politics. That has to change, and the Liberal Democrats stand ready to address the growing inequalities in this country and take people’s concerns seriously.

I was out campaigning in Brecon a couple of weeks ago with Chuka Umunna, Jo Swinson and by-election candidate, Jane Dodds. We were walking down the street and were approached by an activist from the Brexit Party who shouted “traitors” at us. We dismissed it at first, but it was only in a conversation later that day that I came to realise it was a revealing reflection of the state of our politics. This is exactly the kind of language that fuels the ‘us vs. them’ narrative, which Nigel Farage actively encouraged when he uttered the words “we won it [Brexit] without a single bullet being fired” on national television on the morning of the EU referendum result, not even two weeks after Jo Cox had been brutally murdered by a far-right extremist.

In spite of this, liberalism and its values of tolerance, equality and freedom are thriving in this country, and both local and European election results in May are testament to that, with Liberal Democrats polling almost 20% nationally. Our clear and unambiguous ‘Stop Brexit’ message resonated with people up and down the country and crossed traditional party lines, drawing in support from lifelong Tory and Labour voters. Jo’s non-tribal approach to politics makes her and the Liberal Democrats the perfect alternative for disillusioned voters across the country.

I was proud to support Jo as a candidate for the Lib Dem leadership. Now, I’m even prouder to be supporting Jo as a candidate for future Prime Minister.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarTom Arms 29th Jul - 5:22pm
    First of all, apologies for not replying sooner to an excellent batch of comments. My wife and I decided to indulge ourselves with a long...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 29th Jul - 5:16pm
    Thanks Frankie, Nothing about these IFS figures is simple except that all three parties had an aim by 2017-18 to reduce the deficit to 1.1%...
  • User Avatarfrankie 29th Jul - 4:40pm
    I fear you are all putting the cart before the horse. If we get into a position to exert power there are two and only...
  • User AvatarJohn Peters 29th Jul - 4:35pm
    I agree that the chances of Boris getting a new deal through this unrepresentative parliament are so slim as to be non-existent. Luckily he has...
  • User AvatarTCO 29th Jul - 4:12pm
    Joseph Bourke writes: "Labour leader Harold Wilson then formed a minority government. His administration survived through to a second general election in October 1974 which...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 29th Jul - 4:02pm
    Coalition government is the norm throughout much of the European contintent and not something we can easily back away from in a constitutional crisis. It...
Thu 1st Aug 2019
19:30
Trafford Lib Dem Pizza & Politics
Sun 4th Aug 2019
09:00
Car Boot Sale
12:00
Longford Action Day with Cllr Julian Newgrosh
Sun 18th Aug 2019
00:00
Village Action Day ð¸