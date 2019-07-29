Paul Walter

Brecon diary – a gorgeous holiday with delivery thrown in

Talgarth, Powys – What’s not to like?

I arrived at Brecon this morning. After parking, I wondered round to find the Lib Dem HQ (the whereabouts of which I vaguely remembered from my visit back in June).

As I was walking down the street, I was aware of a hubbub. There was the sound of people talking and generally great activity coming out of one shop front.

Well blow me down! It was the Lib Dem office in full swing as volunteers arrived to be given their marching orders.

As if that wasn’t enough, I was witness to a full ceremonial visit by the chief executive of the party!

I bumped into my old mate Cllr Darren Sanders from Portsmouth, who I seem to bump into at elections almost as often as Erlend Watson.

I was soon dispatched by Malcolm, who gave me some little beauties of bundles of leaflets and letters for Talgarth.

It turns out that Talgarth is one of the most beautiful little towns in the country. For starters it has a free car park next to its centre, plus free toilets. These are not facilities one encounters that often these days. There was a good smattering of local independent shops, an exceptional 13th century tower and some beautiful streets. Talgarth was apparently the capital of the early medieval Welsh Kingdom of Brycheiniog.

Anyway, all this combined with the surrounding beauty of the countryside on a sunny summer’s day, made my delivery rounds an utter delight.

I have now encamped myself at Llandrindod Wells where I have spectacular views of Radnorshire.

I have already been contacted by the polling day team – as keen as mustard as usual. Helpers are needed this week and on polling day in particular. Please do what you can and please actually come to the constituency if possible – all the relevant details are below.

Tomorrow I will see what Pete and the Llandrindod Wells team have to offer me.

Generally, this is a wonderful holiday with delivery thrown in!

Here is all the information you need to know if you are able to come and help in Brecon and Radnorshire.

There are two HQs – one in the south at Brecon and one in the north at Llandrindod Wells. They are both open every day from 10am until 7pm:

Brecon HQ: 26 High Street, Brecon, LD3 7LE

Llandrindod HQ: Haslemere, Park Crescent, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 6AB

If you can’t come in person you can make calls from home by e-mailing: [email protected]

How to find us:

https://www.janedodds.wales/find-our-hq
Join our virtual HQ:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/brlibdems/
Contact us:
BreconATlibdemsDOTorgDOTuk
Contact our volunteer accommodation team:
Brecon.AccommodationATlibdems.org.uk
Donate:
https://www.janedodds.wales/donate
B&R events:
https://www.libdems.org.uk/brecon-events

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

2 Comments

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 29th Jul '19 - 9:25pm

    I could actually cry with frustration that I am not there. An area of the country I absolutely fell in love with last week.

    And Jane Dodds is absolutely brilliant and we need to get her elected. So please, if you can, drop everything and get there.

  • Mick Taylor 29th Jul '19 - 10:07pm

    See you in Llandrindod Wells tomorrow afternoon. Will be there till PD. So will my wife Ruth

